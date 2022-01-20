Just five games on Wednesday’s L-L League girls basketball slate. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 5

Columbia 69, Octorara 11 — The host Crimson Tide maintained its stranglehold on the section lead, outscoring the Braves 36-2 over the middle two quarters to remain perfect this season at 14-0 overall. Brie Droege (22 points), Brooke Droege (19 points) and MacKenzie Burke (14 points) paced Columbia in the scoring column. Ja’syah James scored 9 points for Octorara. FYI: Brie Droege, a sophomore, is up to 667 career points, and twin sister Brooke Droege, also a sophomore, is up to 498 career points for the Tide. FYI: Burke, a senior, is at 731 career points for Columbia.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, SCHEDULES, STANDINGS

NONLEAGUE

Elco 44, York Catholic 36 — Kailey Eckhart bucketed a game-high 23 points, and the host Raiders built a 27-23 halftime lead and made it stand up, holding the Fighting Irish to 3 fourth-quarter points for their second win in a row after a 4-game slide. FYI: Eckhart, a senior, is up to 833 career points for Elco.

Fleetwood 34, Cocalico 28 — The last time the Tigers and the Eagles tangled, Cocalico upended Fleetwood in the D3-5A playoffs last winter. Wednesday, the Tigers got some payback. Alexis Hess popped in 15 points, and Fleetwood had a 21-15 lead at the half and a 31-21 cushion through three quarters and clipped the host Eagles. Kiersten Shipton scored 15 points for Cocalico, which suffered its third setback in a row.

Schuylkill Valley 39, Cedar Crest 32 — It was a grab-bag 72-hour clip for the host Falcons, who played their third game in as many nights. Monday, Cedar Crest struggled mightily in the shooting department and dropped an L-L League Section 1 showdown at rival Manheim Township. Tuesday, the Falcons bounced back, dropping defending Section 2 co-champ Ephrata at home to right the ship. Wednesday, Cedar Crest ran into the 1-loss Panthers, who closed the game on a 12-6 clip to hand the Falcons their second setback in three days. SV improved to 14-1 overall, and is No. 5 in the D3-4A power ratings. Sarah Batra scored 14 points for Cedar Crest, which is at No. 13 in the D3-6A rankings.

Also Wednesday, in a highly anticipated nonleague matchup featuring two of the top-ranked teams in the D3-4A chase, Lancaster Catholic played a spirited second half in a victory over Eastern York, which suffered its first loss this season. Here’s the game story …

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Conestoga Valley at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Solanco at Northern Lebanon 7 p.m.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day at Columbia, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Octorara at Freire Charter, 3:30 p.m.

* Thursday’s Camp Hill at Annville-Cleona nonleague game was PPD because of health and safety protocols at Camp Hill. No make-up date. … In a rematch of a game played just this past Saturday, Columbia will welcome Lancaster Country Day for a Section 5 showdown between two of the top-ranked teams in the D3-2A power ratings. The Crimson Tide won 63-37 on the Cougars’ home court last week.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage