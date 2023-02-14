Columbia’s Brie Droege (34) knocks down a three point shot against Manheim Central during second half action of an L-L League girls semifinal game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023.
Manheim Central’s Kaylie Kroll (20) steals the ball from Columbia’s Kailee Soto (1) during first half action of an L-L League girls semifinal game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023.
Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (13) takes off with the ball after a steal against Columbia during first half action of an L-L League girls semifinal game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023.
Columbia’s Brie Droege (34) knocks down a three point shot against Manheim Central during second half action of an L-L League girls semifinal game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023.
Manheim Central’s Kaylie Kroll (20) steals the ball from Columbia’s Kailee Soto (1) during first half action of an L-L League girls semifinal game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023.
Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (13) takes off with the ball after a steal against Columbia during first half action of an L-L League girls semifinal game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023.
Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier (13) puts up a shot against Columbia during first half action of an L-L League girls semifinal game at Warwick High School in Lititz Tuesday Feb. 14, 2023.
CHRIS KNIGHT | Staff Photographer
Tuesday, Columbia won its 14th game in a row, snapping Central's 14-game winning tear in the process.
For all its success in this sport, Columbia hasn’t won a girls league title since 1995, and hasn’t been to the final since 1997.
The Tide got what they usually do from twins Brooke and Brie Droege.
But what stood out on this night was Columbia’s defense, a straightforward helping man-to-man with emphasis on making Central star Maddie Knier work for everything she got.
The D was a collaborative effort, although Brie Droege was the usual match for Knier, who averages 23 points per game and scored 16 on 6-of-19 shooting.
“That was just helping, half-court man-to-man, which is what we always do,’’ Kreiser said. “We didn’t have to use our half-court trap tonight. Brie is a very good defensive player. If (Knier) got around her, we always had help there, but Brie did a lot of it on her own. She frustrated (Knier) a little bit.’’
The suspense was over very early. Central (20-4) missed 12 of its first 13 shots. The Tide, meanwhile, was running its methodical, ball-reversing half-court offense, creating clean looks at jump shots, mostly by the Droeges, and pouring them in.
It was 15-3 after a quarter, 33-10 at halftime, and the mercy rule kicked in with 5:30 left in the third quarter.
That left plenty of time to ponder the matchup with Lebanon, which seems far more complicated. The Cedars are run by dynamic point guard Kailah Correa, but also have size and five well-matched pieces.
“They’re big, they’re quick, they’re athletic,’’ Kreiser said. “That big girl (6-3 Liliana Harrison) gets a rebound and she gets that ball up high. We’ve got to try to defensive rebound against that.’’
On the other hand, the way to score against the undefeated Cedars might be in the mid-range. And that’s where Brie (24 points Tuesday) and Brooke (18 points) come in.
“It’s going to be hard to get to the rim against them,’’ Kreiser said. “But, Brooke and Brie do have beautiful pull-up jump shots.’’
The Barons, third in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings, are far from finished. Districts begin next week. Knier needs five points to pass Hilary Waltman, with 1,937, as the school’s career scoring leader.