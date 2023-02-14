Since the games only get bigger from here on out, Columbia’s girls basketball team probably doesn’t want to believe it painted its ultimate masterpiece Tuesday.

But it’ll be hard for the Crimson Tide to top their 51-29, mercy-rule-invoking destruction of Manheim Central in a semifinal of the L-L League playoffs at Warwick High School.

“Overall, for the whole game, that was one of our better performances,’’ Columbia coach Karl Kreiser said. “Both offensively and defensively.’’

The Tide (21-3) advances to Thursday’s league championship game opposite Lebanon, which looked plenty formidable in eliminating Lancaster Catholic in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

The championship is set for 7 p.m. Thursday at Manheim Township.

Tuesday, Columbia won its 14th game in a row, snapping Central's 14-game winning tear in the process.

For all its success in this sport, Columbia hasn’t won a girls league title since 1995, and hasn’t been to the final since 1997.

The Tide got what they usually do from twins Brooke and Brie Droege.

But what stood out on this night was Columbia’s defense, a straightforward helping man-to-man with emphasis on making Central star Maddie Knier work for everything she got.

The D was a collaborative effort, although Brie Droege was the usual match for Knier, who averages 23 points per game and scored 16 on 6-of-19 shooting.

“That was just helping, half-court man-to-man, which is what we always do,’’ Kreiser said. “We didn’t have to use our half-court trap tonight. Brie is a very good defensive player. If (Knier) got around her, we always had help there, but Brie did a lot of it on her own. She frustrated (Knier) a little bit.’’

The suspense was over very early. Central (20-4) missed 12 of its first 13 shots. The Tide, meanwhile, was running its methodical, ball-reversing half-court offense, creating clean looks at jump shots, mostly by the Droeges, and pouring them in.

It was 15-3 after a quarter, 33-10 at halftime, and the mercy rule kicked in with 5:30 left in the third quarter.

That left plenty of time to ponder the matchup with Lebanon, which seems far more complicated. The Cedars are run by dynamic point guard Kailah Correa, but also have size and five well-matched pieces.

“They’re big, they’re quick, they’re athletic,’’ Kreiser said. “That big girl (6-3 Liliana Harrison) gets a rebound and she gets that ball up high. We’ve got to try to defensive rebound against that.’’

On the other hand, the way to score against the undefeated Cedars might be in the mid-range. And that’s where Brie (24 points Tuesday) and Brooke (18 points) come in.

“It’s going to be hard to get to the rim against them,’’ Kreiser said. “But, Brooke and Brie do have beautiful pull-up jump shots.’’

The Barons, third in the District 3 Class 5A power rankings, are far from finished. Districts begin next week. Knier needs five points to pass Hilary Waltman, with 1,937, as the school’s career scoring leader.