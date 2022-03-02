Three local girls basketball teams are ticketed for a pair of District 3 championship games, starting Thursday morning.

In Class 2A, three-time reigning champ Linden Hall is set to square off against Columbia at 11 a.m. on Thursday in Hershey’s Giant Center. Saturday, also at 11 a.m. in the Giant Center, Mount Calvary Christian out of Elizabethtown is set to take on Christian School of York in the Class 1A finale.

Previewing those games …

THE MATCHUP: No. 1 Columbia Crimson Tide (24-1) vs. No. 2 Linden Hall Lions (13-5). This is a rematch of last year’s D3-2A finale; the Lions stemmed the Tide 54-33 in that clash.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Columbia toppled No. 4 Millersburg 68-21 and Linden Hall shuffled past No. 3 Lancaster Country Day 49-19 in the semifinals.

UP NEXT: Winner gets the District 12 third-seed and the loser gets the District 12 champ in first-round PIAA playoff games on Tuesday.

D3 CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: Columbia is making its 10th finals appearance, second in a row, and third since 2017. The Tide is 4-5 in championship games, with victories over Trinity in 2000 (2A), Reading Holy Name (1A) in 1997, Reading Holy Name in 1996 (2A) and Trinity in 1995 (2A). … Columbia also fell in championship games to Linden Hall last March, to Camp Hill in 2A in 2017; to Trinity in 2A in 1987; to Camp Hill in 1A in 1986; and to Trinity in 1A in 1983. … Columbia coach Karl Kreiser (239-133) is in his 15th season on the Tide’s bench. … Linden Hall coach Ellen Bair (44-11) is in her third season in Lititz. … Linden Hall is appearing in its fifth D3 title game in a row; the Lions lost to Lebanon Catholic in the 2018 1A finale, but have roared to three 2A championships in a row: Last year over Columbia, 2020 over Steel-High and 2019 over York Catholic. … Linden Hall is set to join the L-L League as an associate member at the start of the 2022-23 school year — and dip to Class 1A next season.

WHAT TO WATCH: Columbia’s starting five has been a dynamo, with G Brie Droege (22.4 points, 13 3’s, 915 career points), G Brooke Droege (16.1, 31 3’s), G MacKenzie Burke (9.4, 39 3’s), F Morgan Bigler (8.1) and F Emily Gambler (1.7) all doing damage for the L-L League Section 5 champs, while averaging 62 points a game with 90 treys. … Columbia’s lone loss: 43-42 vs. eventual champ Lancaster Catholic in the L-L League semifinals. … Linden Hall’s vet fearsome foursome of G Jenadia Jordan (Lock Haven commit), F Anastasia Astapenka (St. Leo’s commit), G Luna Kirby and G Nadja Velisavljev have been through many a postseason skirmish, so not much should faze this crew. … Lions wrapped up third straight independent season, before joining L-L League Section 4 next winter. … Linden Hall had its last two PIAA playoff trips wiped out by the coronavirus: The 2020 postseason was canceled with the Lions set for a state quarterfinal bout, and last year, the Lions had to bow out before the first round because they were in quarantine.

THE MATCHUP: No. 1 Christian School of York Defenders (24-2) vs. No. 6 Mount Calvary Christian Chargers (18-9). This is a rematch of the CCAC championship game, won by Mount Calvary by a 35-31 count back on Feb. 18.

HOW THEY GOT HERE: Mount Calvary KO’d No. 3 Lancaster Country Christian 33-25 in the quarterfinals and outlasted No. 7 Greenwood 44-42 in OT in the semifinals, while CSY rolled over No. 8 West Shore Christian 47-17 in the quarterfinals and fended off No. 4 New Covenant Christian 29-24 in the semifinals.

UP NEXT: Winner gets the District 5 third-seed (Shade or Rockwood) and the loser gets District 1/District 12 sub-regional winner (Faith Christian or Sankofa Freedom) in first-round PIAA playoff games on Wednesday.

D3 CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY: Mount Calvary is making its first title-game appearance, while CSY is here for the second time; the Defenders fell to Lebanon Catholic in the 2015 1A finals. Could be a lot of wide-eyes in the Giant Center on Saturday morning.

WHAT TO WATCH: Mount Calvary is paced by G Elena Hatfield (9.7, 7 3’s), F Sophia Ansel (9.5), G Alivia Rutt (6.1, 17 3’s, 4.0 steals, 2.3 assists), G Nessa Fagan (33 3’s) and F Ruth Hynum (2.3, 8.8 rebounds). … The Chargers have splashed 64 treys, but they’re shooting just 42 percent from the foul line. … CSY’s other loss this winter: 54-51 to Lititz Christian back on Jan. 13. … Defenders are sparked by top-scorer Linda Brown, plus Rylie Bell and Tirzah Miller. Remember their names when you settle into your seat in the Giant Center. … Coaching matchup: Mount Calvary’s Phil Ferrari vs. CSY’s Mike Graybill.

