Of the five games on Wednesday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule, four of them were of the head-to-head section matchup variety. Here’s rounding up all the action, plus some news and notables

SECTION 1

Hempfield 44, Penn Manor 39 — Make that a 3-for-3 start for the Black Knights, who opened defense of their back-to-back section championships with a hard-fought win in Millersville against the pesky Comets. Lauren Moffatt scored 16 points, and Hempfield (1-0, 3-0) closed the game on a 17-10 run to rally past Penn Manor (0-1, 1-2). Lily Sugra (16 points) and Morgan Miller (13 points, three 3’s) paced the Comets, who had a 29-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t slam the door against the reigning league champs. Miller joined the 700-club in the game; Penn Manor's senior sniper is up to 707 career points.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day 43, Pequea Valley 39Genesis Meadows continued her hot start with 18 points, Kiana Wakefield chipped in with 10 points, and the Cougars remained undefeated after holding off the hard-charging Braves. Country Day (2-0, 4-0) had a 39-27 lead through three quarters before Pequea Valley closed the game on a 12-4 blitz. But the host Braves couldn’t get over the hump. Deena Stoltzfus popped in 10 points for PV (0-1, 1-2). Meadows is at 21.3 points over Country Day’s first four games, and the junior is up to 669 career points.

Columbia 63, Annville-Cleona 18Brie Droege (23 points) and Brooke Droege (18 points) sparked the offense, and the host Crimson Tide remained undefeated (1-0, 3-0) after barreling to a 43-10 lead at the half. Sage Sherk scored 9 points for the Dutchmen (0-1, 0-3). The Droege twins have scored in double digits in Columbia’s first three games, and Brie is at 25.0 over that clip — tops in the L-L League.

NONLEAGUE

Linden Hall 39, Elco 27Jenadia Jordan bucketed 16 points, and the host Lions overcame a slow start to knock off the Raiders in Lititz. Elco held Linden Hall — the three-time reigning D3-2A champion — to one first-quarter point. After falling behind 9-8 at the half, the Lions used a 16-3 third-quarter spurt to grab the lead for good. Kailey Eckhart hit three 3’s and scored 13 points for Elco (1-2). Eckhart, a senior, is up to 640 career points.

Also Wednesday, in a Section 4 opener in Fredericksburg, Lancaster Catholic stormed past Northern Lebanon for an early leg-up in the standings. Here’s the story

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

McCaskey at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Ephrata at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 3

Lampeter-Strasburg at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Donegal at Octorara, 7:30 p.m.

