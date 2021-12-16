Of the five games on Wednesday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule, four of them were of the head-to-head section matchup variety. Here’s rounding up all the action, plus some news and notables …

SECTION 1

Hempfield 44, Penn Manor 39 — Make that a 3-for-3 start for the Black Knights, who opened defense of their back-to-back section championships with a hard-fought win in Millersville against the pesky Comets. Lauren Moffatt scored 16 points, and Hempfield (1-0, 3-0) closed the game on a 17-10 run to rally past Penn Manor (0-1, 1-2). Lily Sugra (16 points) and Morgan Miller (13 points, three 3’s) paced the Comets, who had a 29-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t slam the door against the reigning league champs. Miller joined the 700-club in the game; Penn Manor's senior sniper is up to 707 career points.

SECTION 5

Lancaster Country Day 43, Pequea Valley 39 — Genesis Meadows continued her hot start with 18 points, Kiana Wakefield chipped in with 10 points, and the Cougars remained undefeated after holding off the hard-charging Braves. Country Day (2-0, 4-0) had a 39-27 lead through three quarters before Pequea Valley closed the game on a 12-4 blitz. But the host Braves couldn’t get over the hump. Deena Stoltzfus popped in 10 points for PV (0-1, 1-2). Meadows is at 21.3 points over Country Day’s first four games, and the junior is up to 669 career points.

Columbia 63, Annville-Cleona 18 — Brie Droege (23 points) and Brooke Droege (18 points) sparked the offense, and the host Crimson Tide remained undefeated (1-0, 3-0) after barreling to a 43-10 lead at the half. Sage Sherk scored 9 points for the Dutchmen (0-1, 0-3). The Droege twins have scored in double digits in Columbia’s first three games, and Brie is at 25.0 over that clip — tops in the L-L League.

NONLEAGUE

Linden Hall 39, Elco 27 — Jenadia Jordan bucketed 16 points, and the host Lions overcame a slow start to knock off the Raiders in Lititz. Elco held Linden Hall — the three-time reigning D3-2A champion — to one first-quarter point. After falling behind 9-8 at the half, the Lions used a 16-3 third-quarter spurt to grab the lead for good. Kailey Eckhart hit three 3’s and scored 13 points for Elco (1-2). Eckhart, a senior, is up to 640 career points.

Also Wednesday, in a Section 4 opener in Fredericksburg, Lancaster Catholic stormed past Northern Lebanon for an early leg-up in the standings. Here’s the story …

