Just five games on Wednesday’s L-L League girls basketball docket, as the regular season winds down. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 4

Columbia 87, Lancaster Mennonite 15 — The host Crimson Tide put a capper on a 12-0 section ride, picking up its 12th victory in a row in the process. Brie Droege (25 points), Brooke Droege (20 points), Kailee Soto (15 points, three 3-pointers) and Frankie Krow (career-high 13 points) led Columbia, which used a 34-2 second-quarter blitz for a cozy 57-12 halftime cushion — before a 17-1 third-quarter clip blew the game wide open. Jayla Rivera, who joined the L-L League 1,000-point club on Tuesday, scored 9 points for Mennonite, which is still in line to nab the No. 4 seed in D3-2A and get a postseason game.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Country Day 76, Conestoga Christian 44 — The Cougars’ fearsome threesome did it again: Genesis Meadows (34 points, three 3-pointers), Sophia Sanchez (25 points, five 3-pointers) and Chantel Cannon (14 points) all hit for double-digits for the third straight game, and host Country Day had a 34-29 lead at the half, and then closed the game on a 28-8 blitz for its third victory in a row. The Cougars remained on the 2-line — and safely inside the bubble — in the D3-2A race, with two games to go: Thursday against Lititz Christian and then on Feb. 15 — the last day to accumulate and post a D3 power rating — at Schuylkill Valley. As for the Meadows-Sanchez-Cannon trio, they’ve combined for 207 points and 23 treys in the last three games — all victories. Meadows has scored 30 or more points in three of the Cougars’ last four games, and she’s scoring at a 29.8 clip with 11 3-pointers over that stretch. Conestoga Christian is at No. 8, and still safely inside the D3-1A bubble.

Mifflin County 59, Annville-Cleona 43 — It’s been an odd couple of days for the Dutchmen. After falling to Pequea Valley on Monday, A-C was eliminated from the L-L League playoff chase, but was still alive in the D3-3A race. The Dutchmen were slated to play Linden Hall in a Section 4 game on Wednesday, but when the Lions cancelled the remainder of their season because of lack of players, the league ruled the A-C vs. Linden Hall matchup as a no contest, so the Dutchmen could add a 22nd game on the fly and try and make the D3-3A playoff bracket. Mifflin County agreed to a nonleague game and made the bus ride down from Lewistown in District 6, KO’d the Dutchmen and eliminated them in the district hunt. A-C trailed 34-24 at the break and never got over the hump. Josie Clay (12 points, three 3-pointers), Ava Hoover (11 points) and Sage Sherk (10 points) paced the Dutchmen in the scoring column. It was quite the resurgent season for the Dutchmen, who put up 14 victories, and they were in the thick of the section and district races until the last week of the season.

Christian School of York 43, Octorara 9 — In what will go in the books as the Braves’ final game this season, host CSY — No. 2 in the D3-1A power ratings — grabbed a quick 10-0 lead, built a 20-2 cushion at the half, and then eased past Octorara. The Braves were supposed to play Linden Hall in the Section 4 finale for both teams on Thursday, but the Lions cancelled the rest of their season because of lack of players; Linden Hall has just four healthy players on its roster. The Braves will pick up a forfeit victory instead. Against CSY, Jamie Guertler scored 6 points for the Braves, who will finish up with three wins, including the forfeit vs. Linden Hall.

Also Wednesday, in an intriguing nonleague matchup in Downingtown, Lancaster Catholic suffered a gut-punch OT setback against District 1 heavyweight Bishop Shanahan. Here’s the story …

THURSDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 2

Manheim Central at Warwick, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Ephrata at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

Garden Spot at Conestoga Valley, 8 p.m.

SECTION 3

Cocalico at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

Donegal at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lititz Christian at Lancaster Country Day, 6 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Schuylkill Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Milton Hershey at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

NOTABLES: The final full night of regular-season play in the L-L League for the 2022-23 season is on tap, with some items still on the table … Manheim Central goes for its 13th victory in a row — and a perfect 12-0 Section 2 ride — at Warwick, as the Warriors are parked right around the cut-line to make the D3-5A playoffs. … Cocalico will also need win and will definitely need help to earn a D3-5A playoff invite, as the Eagles try and hand L-S its sixth straight loss. The Pioneers are in the league playoffs, and should be safe for a D3-5A spot. … Elco needs a win vs. Donegal, and then must do the math for a D3-4A bid. The Raiders are at No. 11, and need to leap-frog Bermudian Springs to get to the 10-line and in the playoffs. Elco is 3-1 in its last four games to make a spirited, late-season postseason push. … Lebanon goes for a perfect 22-0 regular season at home vs. Milton Hershey, which is hovering around the D3-5A cut-line, and will be trying to fend off Warwick for a bid there. … Manheim Township is No. 6 and Cedar Crest is No. 9 in the D3-6A power ratings. The Blue Streaks and the Falcons finished tied for second in the Section 1 standings, and the tiebreaker for the No. 2 league playoff seed is D3 power rating. The league is waiting for the power ratings through Thursday’s games, so Township is in the driver’s seat. And the two teams between the Streaks and the Falcons — No. 7 Northeastern York and No. 8 York — have both completed their 22-game schedules. Safe to say Township will snag the L-L bid — and play Saturday at 1 p.m. at Section 4 champ Columbia — but the league is making sure. Stay tuned.

