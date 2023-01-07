YORK — Two of the top Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball teams had to set their alarm clocks for bright and early Saturday morning.

Columbia and Lancaster Catholic participated in the West York Showcase, with the Crimson Tide taking on York Catholic in the opener at 9 a.m. sharp. The Crusaders were up next, with a 10:45 a.m. brunch battle against Susquehannock.

Columbia and Catholic — who met in the league semifinals last winter, and who are set to square off in a much-anticipated nonleague game on Jan. 13 up on the hill in Tide County — both won handily here Saturday morning, making those early wake-up calls and bus rides to West York well worth it.

The Tide, back on the court for the first time in nine days, throttled York Catholic 76-44. Meanwhile, the Crusaders motored to 10-0 overall, and picked up their 10th straight victory via the mercy rule with a 56-20 triumph over Susquehannock.

Columbia 76, York Catholic 44: In the bright-and-early 9 a.m. opener, the Tide used an early 11-0 run for a 22-12 first-quarter lead, and then blew the game completely wide open with a 22-point third-quarter scoring barrage to beat the Fighting Irish.

Plenty of balance to go around for Columbia, which snapped a two-game slide after going 0-2 in York Suburban’s holiday tournament. The Tide took a 4-0 record into that tourney, but finished fourth.

Saturday, Brie Droege scored 14 of her 23 points in the first half, Kailee Soto poured in a season-high 22 points, Brooke Droege chipped in with 16 points, and Emily Gambler pulled down 15 rebounds for Columbia.

“We definitely wanted to get back, and get back on the right foot,” Gambler said, after Columbia was finally back on the court for the first time since Dec. 29.

“Those two losses were hard on us, so we were all ready to get back,” she said. “It was a long break, so it was great to be back. Our defense was definitely better than it was the last two games, and that helped us. And the shots fell today.”

Soto, one of those shot-makers, scored nine first-half points, helping the Tide grab a 38-25 lead at the break. In the third, when Columbia (5-2) broke away for a 60-33 cushion, Brie Droege scored nine points, Soto hit her third 3-pointer of the morning, and Breanna Young sprang off the bench and buried a pair of treys as the Tide seized control and sailed past the Irish (6-3).

Lancaster Catholic 56, Susquehannock 20: Rylee Kraft hit a top-of-the-key 3-pointer on the first possession of the game, and the Crusaders were off and running.

They never stopped sprinting, remaining unscathed in the process.

Kraft popped in 20 points, Mary Bolesky chipped in with 11 points, and Catholic never let the Warriors up for air, barreling to a 10-0 lead, and a 22-7 cushion after the first quarter.

Kraft had two more buckets in the second quarter — including a dribble-drive for a cozy 33-7 lead — and Susquehannock burned all five of its timeouts for the game by the 2:13 mark of the first half.

Susquehannock (7-3) made a spirited run just before the break, draining three straight 3-pointers to close the second quarter with a flourish. Catholic, still up 37-16 at intermission but wobbling a bit, made some halftime adjustments and hit the court in warp speed in the third quarter.

Autumn Lipson canned a pair of 3-pointers — the first one to cap a 10-0 spree for a 43-16 lead with 4:44 to go in the third — and Bolesky’s nifty backdoor layup with 1:11 to go in the third gave the Crusaders a safe and sound 50-20 edge, triggering the mercy rule for Catholic’s 10th game in a row to open the season.

“We did all of that had work in the first half, and then in the last minute and a half of the first half, we kind of threw it all down the drain there,” Kraft said.

“We put so much hard work into it, so we wanted to come out in the second half and play like we started the game, and we were able to do that. We’re playing really well as a team right now, and today was another good game for us. We played really well as a team.”

