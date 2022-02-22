Monday marked the first night of the District 3 playoffs … and there was a very intriguing makeup nonleague game thrown in there for good measure. Here’s the roundup …

NONLEAGUE

Columbia 55, Brandywine Heights 43 — Yep, a nonleague game on Feb. 21. In a makeup non-con tilt from a snow-out last month, the L-L League Section 5 champs and league semifinalists got a tuneup for the D3-2A playoffs with a road win. Brooke Droege (22 points) and Brie Droege (20 points) sparked the offense, and the Crimson Tide (23-1) bolted to a 36-18 halftime lead and then eased past the host Bullets (17-6) in a regular-season game, which gave each squad its max 22 games — even though both teams have already been through their league’s postseason bracket. Columbia got some nice momentum for the 2A playoffs — after falling to Lancaster Catholic by a point in the league semifinals — as the top-seeded Tide will host No. 4 Millersburg in a semifinal game on Friday. Brandywine Heights, the No. 1 seed in the D3-3A bracket — making Monday’s nonleague clash a battle of D3 No. 1 seeds — will get the winner of Tuesday’s York Catholic vs. Susquenita showdown in a semifinal on Friday. ... FYI: Brie Droege, a sophomore, is up to 893 career points for the Tide.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

Also Monday, the D3-6A bracket got kick-started with the first-round games, and four L-L League squads were in action: Penn Manor topped Wilson; Lebanon fell to Central York; and in a battle of old-school L-L League Section 1 rivals, Manheim Township KO’d Hempfield. Here’s the story …

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage