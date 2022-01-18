Pretty slow night on the L-L League girls basketball docket on Monday, with four nonleague games. That’s it. Here’s the roundup, with some notables …

Columbia 48, Susquehanna Township 40 — That’s a 13-0 start for the host Crimson Tide, which built a 25-17 halftime lead and then made it stand up against the Indians, who made the trip over from Mid-Penn country. Brie Droege popped in 23 points and Brooke Droege added 10 points for Columbia, the top-ranked team in the D3-2A power ratings.

York Country Day 30, Octorara 26 — The Braves had a 16-13 halftime lead, but host YCD went 17-10 in the second half — including a 7-3 fourth-quarter clip — to rally past Octorara. Ja’syah James scored 10 points for the Braves, who were coming off their first victory this season this past Saturday.

Berks Catholic 54, Garden Spot 26 — The Spartans were within 20-13 at the break, but the host Saints went 18-6 in the third quarter and 34-13 overall in the second half to subdue Garden Spot. Taylor Soehner bucketed 14 points for the Spartans.

Also Monday, in a key Section 1/D3-6A showdown, Manheim Township turned its defense up a notch and raced past rival Cedar Crest. Here’s the game story, plus a photo gallery …

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Warwick at McCaskey, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

Lebanon at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Conestoga Valley at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Northern Lebanon at Garden Spot, 7 p.m.

Donegal at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m.

Elco at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

Lancaster Catholic at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Octorara at Lancaster Country Day, 7 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

