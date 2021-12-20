That’s one full week of games in Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball action for the 2021-22 season. Emptying out an overflowing notepad with some news, notables and happenings from around the league ...

AND THEN THERE WERE THREE: Reigning L-L League champ and back-to-back Section 1 winner Hempfield (5-0) and a pair of Section 5 squads — Lancaster Country Day (5-0) and Columbia (4-0) — will start the week as the league’s lone undefeated teams.

Hempfield took the longest route to a perfect getaway; in a three-game clip, the Black Knights fell behind Dallastown, Penn Manor and Cedar Crest in the fourth quarter, only to rally for a victory.

Take away a 43-39 teeth-puller over Pequea Valley, and Lancaster Country Day — under rookie skipper Devonne Pinkard, who is settling quite well into his new Cougars’ digs — has won by an average of 23.2 points a game.

Columbia has lit up the stat sheet, averaging 65.8 points a game. The Crimson Tide’s closest call was a 59-56 squeaker over Trinity, when Columbia needed OT to fend off the Shamrocks.

It’s probably a tad too early to talk about the District 3 playoff brackets. But through the first full week of games, Columbia sits atop the Class 2A power rankings, and Hempfield is No. 2 in Class 6A.

SURPRISE, SURPRISE: Not sure how many people pegged Lancaster Country Day for that 5-0 start, but here are two other teams that have gotten everyone’s attention in the early going: Garden Spot and Lebanon.

The Spartans (2-0, 3-1) share the Section 3 lead with Manheim Central. The Cedars (1-0, 3-2) are alone atop the Section 2 heap, and freshman point guard Kailah Correa more than lived up to her preseason hype with five solid games right out of the chute. She pocketed a career-high 24 points on Saturday against Reading, and Correa is at 17.8 points with five treys in Lebanon’s first five games.

Meanwhile, Garden Spot has received key contributions from Taylor Soehner (12.8) and Erin Gonzalez (10.3, three 3’s), and the Spartans will find out exactly where they stand heading into the holiday break after hosting Ephrata for a nonage scrap tonight and welcoming co-leader Manheim Central on Tuesday.

The other surprise team is probably Cocalico; the Eagles won Section 3 gold and went to the league semifinals and D3-5A quarterfinals last winter. This season, with four new starters in tow, Cocalico is off to a wonky 0-4 start. Someone is getting healthy quickly on Tuesday, when the Eagles play at Solanco (0-4) in a Section 3 tilt.

GAMES TO CIRCLE: This is the final week of action before Christmas, and then the holiday tournament games, which are on tap for next week. Tuesday will be the busiest night, with 11 games on deck, including some tasty section matchups.

In Section 1, Hempfield and longtime rival Manheim Township, who are both undefeated in league play, will tangle in Landisville. In Section 2, upstart Lebanon is set to visit co-defending champ Elizabethtown. And as mentioned, Manheim Central will visit Garden Spot for a key Section 3 clash.

Two nonleague games to watch: On Wednesday, Elco will welcome longtime D3 heavyweight York Catholic, and on Thursday, Penn Manor will head to Columbia to take on the Tide.

MILESTONE UPDATE: The 1,000-point countdown clock is on for Manheim Central junior Maddie Knier, who enters the week with 837 career points — 163 points shy of a grand. … Six other L-L League players have 500 or more career points: Penn Manor senior Morgan Miller (722); Lancaster Country Day junior Genesis Meadows (696); Elco senior Kailey Eckhart (660); Ephrata junior Jasmine Griffin (652); Northern Lebanon senior Ashlyn Messinger (567); and Elizabethtown senior Ainsley Raybold (509). … Elizabethtown coach John Myers is at 97 career victories; the Bears play Tuesday against Lebanon and then Dec. 28-29 in Northeastern York’s holiday tourney as Myers goes for 100 wins.

SCORING LEADERS (minimum 3 games played): Brie Droege, Columbia (24.0); Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day (22.4); Brooke Droege, Columbia (19.8); Kailah Correa, Lebanon (17.8); Maddie Knier, Manheim Central (17.7); Jasmine Griffin, Ephrata (16.5); Jeriyah Johnson, Lancaster Catholic (16.0); Kailey Eckhart, Elco (15.0); Jade Love-Morris, Elizabethtown (15.0); Sarah Batra, Cedar Crest (14.3); Kiersten Hostetter, Lampeter-Strasburg (14.3); Ashlyn Messinger, Northern Lebanon (14.3); Jayla Rivera, Lancaster Mennonite (14.3); Lily Sugra, Penn Manor (14.0).

MOST 3-POINTERS: Jeriyah Johnson, Lancaster Catholic (10); Genesis Meadows, Lancaster Country Day (9); Morgan Miller, Penn Manor (9); Brooke Droege, Columbia (8); Kailah Correa, Lebanon (8); Kailey Eckhart, Elco (8); Jade Love-Morris, Elizabethtown (8); Lauren Moffatt, Hempfield (8); MacKenzie Burke, Columbia (7); Mary Bolesky, Lancaster Catholic (6); Jenna Daveler, Lampeter-Strasburg (6); Kiersten Hostetter, Lampeter-Strasburg (6); Cara Tiesi, Ephrata (6).

