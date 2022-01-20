You can’t talk about Columbia’s girls basketball team without mentioning the Crimson Tide’s up-tempo, quick-strike, transition-game offense.

Thursday night, in a rematch against an L-L League Section Five and District Three Class 2A rival, Columbia unleashed another weapon in its arsenal: A mind-bending, turnover-inducing 1-2-2 half-court trap.

Columbia feasted on 10 first-half turnovers — 17 in all — and the host Crimson Tide breezed past Lancaster Country Day 56-28 in Columbia.

“That really gets us going, when we’re good with our traps and getting steals,” Columbia’s Brie Droege said. “We were crisp, and we were able to create a little more.”

The Tide just beat Country Day 63-37 on the Cougars’ home court last Saturday afternoon. Thursday night, Columbia also took the rematch, while remaining perfect in the process.

The Tide (6-0 league, 15-0 overall) picked up another game in the section race over Country Day. Columbia also kept its grip on the top spot in the D3-2A power ratings. The Cougars (4-3, 10-3) started the night at No. 3, behind No. 2 Linden Hall, the three-time reigning champion in the 2A bracket.

There was also a facelift in the Section 5 standings, as Pequea Valley (3-2, 7-8) leapfrogged Country Day into second place, behind Columbia.

One of Thursday’s heroes was Tide senior sniper MacKenzie Burke, who helped Columbia ice the game with an 11-point third-quarter outburst. In the third, Burke went jumper, transition layup, transition layup and transition layup, before she beat the buzzer with a corner 3-pointer and the Tide had a healthy 48-24 lead through three.

Columbia didn’t exactly shoot the lights out, but Brie Droege bucketed a game-high 21 points, twin sister Brooke Droege chipped in with 12 points, and Morgan Bigler and Emily Gambler combined to pull down 12 boards for the Tide, which out-rebounded the Cougars 32-24.

The Tide also took care of the ball with only 10 turnovers, zero in the second quarter, when Brie Droege had four buckets — including a deep 3-ball — and Brooke Droege and Bigler coaxed in hoops for a 29-11 halftime cushion.

And that half-court trap …

“This is a smaller court,” Tide coach Karl Kreiser said, “and we can cover more area, so we were more aggressive, and we stayed with it. Now we need to keep getting better. Keep playing defense like that. Keep rebounding. And keep taking care of the ball. Those are our keys.”

"It’s game by game and practice by practice," Brie Droege added, "and hopefully we can keep this up."

Here’s another telling stat from Thursday: Country Day ace junior Genesis Meadows, an 800-point scorer and fourth-leading point-getter in the league coming into the game, had zero field goals; she did go 9-for-10 at the foul line, but didn’t get a bucket.

Kiana Wakefield scored a team-high 10 points for Country Day, which has nine games left on its docket to right its ship and make a postseason push.

“We’re going to lock in and try to get hot here,” Country Day coach Devonne Pinkard said. “We have some tough games coming up, but if we can handle our business, we’ll be where we want to be.”

