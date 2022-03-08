DREXEL HILL — Columbia’s girls basketball team was itching to get back on the court after falling to Linden Hall last Thursday in the District 3 Class 2A championship game in Hershey’s Giant Center.

Tuesday night, the Crimson Tide took out its frustrations on Penn Treaty.

Brie Droege scored 20 of her 28 points in the first half, Brooke Droege scored 16 of her 20 points in the game’s first 16 minutes, and Columbia walloped the Wolves 73-27 in a PIAA Class 2A first-round clash in the shadow of Philadelphia’s skyscrapers at Monsignor Bonner & Archbishop Prendergast Catholic High School.

“That loss (to Linden Hall) really pushed us,” Columbia’s Morgan Bigler said. “We really wanted this one, so it’s a really good feeling because we needed this. We felt like us again.”

The Tide (25-2) is through to the Sweet 16, and will take on defending PIAA champ Mount Carmel, which held off Holy Cross 40-39 on Tuesday. Friday’s game will be a site and time to be announced.

Columbia, which fell to Linden Hall 39-30 in the D3-2A finale, pressed and trapped Penn Treaty, the District 12 champ, from the jump, bolting to a 25-7 first-quarter lead behind a blitzkrieg transition attack.

MacKenzie Burke drilled a pair of 3-pointers during the early spree, and Brie Droege and Brooke Droege each had four first-quarter buckets, as the Tide quickly built a cozy working lead against the Wolves (16-4).

Columbia, the L-L League Section 5 champ and league semifinalist, continued its onslaught in the second quarter; Brooke Droege drilled a couple of treys — the latter for a 40-13 cushion with 4:44 to go in the half — Brie Droege dropped in 11 points, and Kailee Soto came off the bench to splash a triple and the Tide had a safe and sound 51-17 lead at the break, triggering the mercy rule for the second half.

“We played like the way we were playing in the middle of the season,” said Tide coach Karl Kreiser, whose club had a 22-0 getaway this winter. “You could see the teamwork. You could see the defensive hustle. You could see the movement. We needed that. They came back strong (from the Linden Hall game). When you get knocked down you either stay down, or you get back up. They got back up and they fought.”

Columbia iced it in third quarter with an 11-0 run. Bigler’s rebound and put-back stretched the Tide’s lead to 60-17 with 2:39 to go in the quarter.

Columbia feasted on 26 turnovers — 19 in the first half, when the Tide thrived in transition. Columbia’s defense also came up big against Penn Treaty standout Salote Franklin, who came into the PIAA playoffs averaging 27 points and 11 rebounds a game. The Tide held Franklin to 11 points and four boards, and seven of those points came in the fourth quarter, with a running clock and the Tide large and in charge.

In a Class 6A first-round game Tuesday ...

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 63, Manheim Township 32 — Make that a 30-0 start for the District 1-champ Colonials, who raced out to a 46-11 halftime lead and cruised past the visiting Blue Streaks. Ava Byrne bucketed 13 points for Township, which finished up its season with a 16-10 record after a sixth-place finish in D3.

In a Class 3A first-round game Tuesday ...

River Valley 58, Pequea Valley 31 — In Blairsville, the District 6 champs jumped out to an early 21-7 lead, led 38-16 at the break, and sauntered past the Braves to eliminate PV, the L-L League Section 5 runner-up. Rebecca Cox scored 14 points for the Braves, who finished up their season at 13-14 overall, making the PIAA playoffs for the second time in three years.

