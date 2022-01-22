It was billed as the Battle of the Bridge.

Saturday night, Columbia won the battle and defended its home turf.

Brie Droege scored a game-high 25 points, twin sister Brooke Droege added 15 points, including a pair of back-breaking fourth-quarter buckets, Morgan Bigler and Emily Gambler combined to own the glass, and the host Crimson Tide played a spirited second half for an electric 47-39 river-rivalry nonleague showdown victory against Eastern York.

“That’s a big win, first and foremost because it’s our rival, and our kids play against their kids all the time,” Columbia coach Karl Kreiser said. “Some of them are even on the same AAU team. So both teams really went at it.”

Kreiser’s Tide emerged victorious.

Columbia, the top-ranked team in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings and alone atop the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 5 standings, improved to 16-0, as the Tide’s magical season presses on.

Eastern, at No. 3 in the D3-4A power ratings, dipped to 13-2; after a glittering 13-0 getaway, the Golden Knights have dropped their last two games, both against L-L League frontrunners: Eastern fell at Lancaster Catholic on Wednesday, before the Tide overcame a 35-34 fourth-quarter deficit to win it here Saturday.

Playing in front of an overflow crowd inside Columbia’s cozy Elmer Kreiser Gymnasium, the Tide and the Golden Knights treated the fans to a fantastic game, which featured a dizzying pace and plenty of twists and turns.

“It was crazy,” Brooke Droege said. “We’ve never played in a game like that, and I know it was my first game with so many fans in here cheering for us. We fed off their energy.”

Eastern grabbed a 25-24 halftime lead when Jill Shank beat the second-quarter buzzer with a corner 3-pointer, but Columbia seized momentum early in the fourth quarter and the Tide pulled away.

Columbia opened the final stanza on an 8-0 clip; Brooke Droege coaxed in a pair of jumpers during the spree, the first for a 37-34 lead with 6:47 to play, and the second for a 41-34 cushion with 5:22 left.

Brie Droege buried another jumper during the run, and Bigler, who scored seven points and pulled down 10 rebounds, capped the blitz with a post move and Columbia had a 43-34 edge with 4:21 to go.

Gambler yanked down a game-high 11 boards for the Tide, which out-rebounded Eastern 38-25. The Golden Knights were up 13-12 after the first quarter and they had the lead going into the fourth, and Breana Grim knocked down four 3-pointers and paced Eastern with 12 points.

“Emily did a great job rebounding, and she was ripping the ball out of their hands,” Kreiser noted. “That was a great team effort all around, especially defensively.”

In the second half, with the game on the line, the Tide pestered the Golden Knights’ shooters with a half-court zone trap. Eastern went cold, and the Tide kept rising.

“This is such a big rivalry,” Brooke Droege said, smiling, “so this was huge.”

