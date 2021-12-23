Columbia’s girls basketball team was cruising right along Thursday night.

The Crimson Tide had a seemingly safe and sound 44-31 lead through three quarters, and despite some foul issues and a couple of too many third-quarter turnovers, Columbia was simply trying to ice its nonleague game against Penn Manor.

And then … well, then the wheels sort of came off.

The Comets put on their rally caps, dug out of that 13-point ditch, and had the ball for a potential game-winning possession with 15.4 seconds to go.

Alas, Penn Manor couldn’t quite pull the trigger, was whistled for a turnover just before the clock hit zeroes, and Columbia hung on for dear life for a riveting 55-53 nonleague victory before a raucous crowd in the Tide’s home gym.

Columbia, currently ranked No. 1 in the District 3 Class 2A power ratings, remained perfect, improving to 6-0 overall. Penn Manor dipped to 3-3, but the Comets are in the thick of the Section 1 chase at the holiday break checkpoint.

“We were stressed,” said Columbia guard MacKenzie Burke, who scored 10 points, including a pair of must-make foul shots with 1:18 left. “It was a stressful game. In our huddles, we just tried to stay positive.”

The Tide’s saving grace Thursday: Columbia raced out to a 21-11 lead after the first quarter and was ahead 31-21 at the break. And when Burke bottomed out a step-in baseline 3-pointer with 1:49 to go in the third, the Tide had a cozy 43-29 lead.

Brie Droege — the league’s leading scorer — bucketed 21 points and twin sister Brooke Droege chipped in with 18 points to pace Columbia in the scoring column. They both hit big shot after big shot, and combined to make seven fourth-quarter foul shots. Brooke’s dribble-drive bucket gave the Tide its largest lead, 35-21, two trips into the second half.

Still, Columbia had to fend off Penn Manor at the wire.

“This is only going to help us in the long run, playing against bigger, more physical teams,” Columbia coach Karl Kreiser said. “Now we need to keep getting better. We need to play better defense. And we need to guard the post better.”

Lily Sugra had a stupendous game in the paint for Penn Manor, netting a game-high 26 points with 11 rebounds. She had 12 fourth-quarter points, igniting the Comets’ comeback. Sugra fouled out with 19.3 seconds to go with Penn Manor trailing by two.

But Columbia misfired on both free throws at the other end, and Penn Manor’s Morgan Miller snared the rebound, setting up the Comets’ last-ditch possession. Penn Manor called a timeout with 15.4 ticks showing, and again with 5.1 to go.

Coming out of the second timeout, the Comets got the ball to Miller, but Penn Manor was whistled for a traveling call and Columbia survived.

Emily Riggs and Sydney Shepos each came up with two monster buckets in the fourth quarter for Penn Manor. Riggs had a pair of transition layups off of steals, the latter with 41 seconds to play to cut Columbia’s lead to 55-53.

Earlier, Shepos (13 points) splashed a top-of-the-key trey, and her baseline drive sliced the Tide’s cushion to 55-51 with 59 seconds to play.

“This is the atmosphere you have to love playing in,” Penn Manor coach Megan Collins said. “Jam-packed gym. Tons of fans. To go from down 13 in the fourth quarter to getting the last possession of the game, I’m really proud of their perseverance and their heart, and I’m really proud of their effort.”

