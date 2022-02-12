It was a simply stupendous basketball game, filled to the brim with clutch shots, big runs, crazy comebacks, and an overflow crowd, which savored every single second of it.

There was also a spot in the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls semifinals hanging in the balance, which only added to the intrigue.

When the clock finally hit all zeroes — and after all of those clutch shots, big runs, and crazy comebacks in front of said overflow crowd — Columbia won it.

The host Crimson Tide survived Lebanon’s upper-cut second-half comeback, got a game-high 32 points from Brie Droege, and earned a gut-check 61-54 victory over the hard-charging Cedars in an instant-classic league quarterfinal before a packed house in Columbia.

“We’ll take it,” Columbia coach Karl Kreiser said, breathing a sigh of relief. “We have a little saying about how when the going gets tough, the tough get going, and that’s what we did.”

Columbia, the Section 5 champ, is through to the league semifinals, set for Tuesday in a neutral gym.

“This is huge,” Brie Droege said. “This was one of our goals at the start of the season.”

Columbia is final-four bound, as it angles for its first L-L League finals trip since 1997.

Saturday, the Tide, which remained perfect at 22-0 overall, raced out a 24-6 first-quarter lead — thrilling their vociferous home fans in the process — and Columbia was ahead 27-6 on Brooke Droege’s 3-pointer early in the second quarter.

Columbia had a healthy 36-22 halftime edge behind Brie Droege, who poured in 21 first-half points for the Tide. After that, all heck broke loose.

Lebanon, the Section 2 co-champ, answered the bell in the third quarter, outscoring Columbia 22-10 to get within 46-44 when Kailah Correa poked away a steal and polished off an and-1 at the other end with 2.4 seconds left in the third.

The Cedars (15-8) finally caught Columbia on their first trip of the fourth quarter when Dorthie Zechman drilled a jumper for a 46-46 tie. Lebanon took its first lead — coming all the way back from that 21-point first-half deficit — at 50-48 on Liliana Harrison’s post bucket with 6:23 to play.

That set up a frenzied finish.

Brie Droege’s bucket tied it up at 50-50 and then Correa, who scored 18 points, had back-to-back clutch hoops for Lebanon. Her driving layup tied the game at 52-52, and her pull-up jumper knotted the game at 54-54 with 3:22 to play.

Correa, Zechman and Madison Bishop — three of the Cedars’ stalwarts — all fouled out in the fourth quarter, putting a serious crimp in Lebanon's game-icing attempts.

Brooke Droege's wing jumper gave Columbia the lead for good, 56-54 with 3:07 to play, and MacKenzie Burke and Brie Droege combined to go 5-for-6 at the foul line in the waning seconds, and the Tide could finally exhale.

“It was crazy,” Brie Droege said. “They’d make a run. We’d make a run. I think it came down to who wanted it more, and I think we really showed that.”

Harrison pulled down a game-high 16 rebounds for Lebanon, while Morgan Bigler (7 points, 7 rebounds) and Emily Gambler (6 rebounds, plus a go-ahead layup during the dizzying fourth-quarter finish) did plenty of dirty work for Columbia.

“Our kids absolutely played their hearts out,” Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn said. “I told them that I was super proud of the way they came out in the third quarter. We’ve been in a lot of games where the third quarter has been our nemesis. We told them at half that this game, by far, wasn’t over, and that we had to come out and make stops and get some momentum, and we did that.”

But Columbia got the last spurt and won it, sealing a spot in Tuesday's semifinals.

