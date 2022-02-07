The Tide has risen.

For the first time since 1997, Columbia will hang a Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball section championship banner in its gymnasium.

Brie Droege scored a game-high 24 points, the Crimson Tide opened the game on a 37-15 blitz, and Columbia clinched the Section 5 championship outright Monday night compliments of a 69-29 win at Lancaster Mennonite.

Columbia (9-0 league, 20-0 overall) will go for a perfect 10-0 section ride tonight against Pequea Valley, which has locked up second place in Section 5. The Braves will take on the Section Three runner-up — Lampeter-Strasburg or Manheim Central — in a league play-in game on Thursday.

The Tide awaits the winner of Thursday’s play-in game pitting Section 4 runner-up Elco against the Section 2 runner-up, which will either be Ephrata or Lebanon. Columbia will host that league quarterfinal game on Saturday.

Columbia has also put the No. 1 seed in the upcoming District 3 Class 2A playoff bracket under lock and key, as the Tide also goes for a perfect regular-season ride. Columbia has a makeup game against Brandywine Heights still on the book, but that game might not get played.

Monday, Brooke Droege hit a couple of 3-pointers and scored 18 points, and Morgan Bigler chipped in with 13 points for the Tide, which put the game on ice with a 22-6 third-quarter spree against Mennonite, which received 22 points from Jayla Rivera.

The last time Columbia won a section championship, Marjorie Rhoads — Brie and Brooke Droege’s mom — was finishing off her Tide career with 2,573 points, most in league history.

Twenty-five years later, the Tide will finally hang a new banner.

