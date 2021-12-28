MANCHESTER — Don’t look now, but the Crimson Tide is most definitely rising.

Columbia’s girls basketball team kept on keeping on, improving to 7-0 on Tuesday after cruising past Elizabethtown 51-31 in the first round of Northeastern York’s holiday tournament.

The Tide produced a trio of double-digit scorers against the Bears: Morgan Bigler bucketed 13 points and pulled down six boards; L-L League leading scorer Brie Droege popped in 12 points and yanked down 10 rebounds; and Brooke Droege chipped in with 10 points and seven caroms for Columbia, which closed the first quarter on a 16-0 spree and never looked back.

Throw in a tantalizing half-court trap on defense, and it all added up to the Tide’s seventh win in a row to open this season.

“Our zone trap got us going,” Columbia coach Karl Kreiser said. “That trap always gets us going. We were able to create some turnovers, and that was a big part of it.”

MacKenzie Burke and Kailee Soto sank 3-pointers late in the first half, helping the Tide take a cozy 36-10 lead into the locker room. Bigler and Brie Droege had third-quarter buckets to help Columbia ice it; Droege’s hoop gave the Tide a safe and sound 46-20 cushion through three.

“They’re the real deal,” E-town coach John Myers said about Columbia. “They blitzed us. They played harder, and they deserved to win.”

The Tide’s victory means Columbia will take on host Northeastern in the title game back here tonight at 7:30. E-town will square off against Kennard-Dale in the third-place game at 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s clash got a little choppy in the fourth quarter when both teams emptied their benches, and E-town (3-3) was able to mount a late charge behind Jadyn Lloyd, who scored six points and pulled down five rebounds in the final quarter.

But the Tide, currently ranked No. 1 in the D3-2A power ratings, did plenty of damage early on, thanks to some balanced scoring and that tricky half-court trap, which flustered the Bears. Columbia feasted on seven first-quarter turnovers — and 20 overall — going from down 4-2 to up 18-4 in the blink of an eye.

Brie Droege and Bigler had three buckets apiece and Burke drilled a baseline trey to cap the early 16-0 blitz and the Tide was on its merry way. Brooke Droege had four second-quarter field goals, including a swooping layup that gave Columbia a 26-6 cushion.

“They’re impressive,” Myers said. “They play hard. They get to every loose ball. They scrap. They hustle. When they jump out on you like that … we couldn’t wait until we were down double-digits to wake up.”

E-town, the reigning L-L League Section 2 co-champion, had more of a pep in its step in the third quarter; Ainsley Raybold canned a couple of deep 3-pointers to make the Tide sweat it out for a few possessions.

But Brie Droege and Bigler countered with momentum-changing hoops, and Columbia — which out-rebounded E-town 38-27 and was relatively careful with the ball with just 12 turnovers — was up by 26 heading into the fourth.

