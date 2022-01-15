Don’t look now, but there’s something special brewing with Columbia’s girls basketball team.

The Crimson Tide barreled to 12-0 overall Saturday afternoon, and the victory came against Columbia’s closest competitor in both the L-L League Section 5 and District 3 Class 2A chases.

Lancaster Country Day, which is right on the Tide’s heels in those races, welcomed Columbia for a first-place matinee, and the Tide rolled.

Brie Droege scored 18 of her game-high 26 points in the first half, when the Tide built a double-digit lead, Brooke Droege chipped in with 13 points, including three back-breaking third-quarter buckets, MacKenzie Burke added 11 points, including the game-icing 3-pointer, and Columbia cruised past the host Cougars 63-37 to remain undefeated.

The Tide (4-0 league, 12-0 overall) picked up another game in the section race over Country Day (3-2, 9-2). Columbia also kept its stranglehold on the top spot in the D3-2A power ratings over the second-ranked Cougars. The Tide fell to Linden Hall, which is No. 3 in the current ratings, in last year’s D3-2A finale, and Columbia is thinking payback.

But the Tide’s first goal is an L-L League section championship; Columbia hasn’t pocketed one of those since a Section 3 crown in 1997.

“We want to win the section,” Tide coach Karl Kreiser said. “That’s definitely our first thing. We really want to get that section trophy, and whatever else comes, we’ll approach it as we get closer to it. We know what’s out there, and we’ve faced a bunch of good teams. We also know that when we’re playing well, we’re a pretty good team. But it’s a game at a time, and right now our goal is the section championship because we haven’t had one of those in a while.”

Saturday, Columbia was already ahead 27-14 at the break, but Kreiser challenged his team at halftime to create havoc defensively, force the issue, and pick up the pace in the transition-game department.

Done, done and done.

Of the Tide’s seven third-quarter buckets, six of them came via transition layups. Burke had a pair of those, and three times Brooke Droege scored on swoop moves off a fast-break opportunity, the latter for a cozy 41-20 lead with 2:22 to go in the third.

“In the first half, we were playing timid as a team,” said Columbia’s Morgan Bigler, who chipped in with eight points. “We needed to come out and fix that, and in the second half we were definitely playing together more as a team, and we were working out of our press game. Coach’s talk definitely motivated us, and we knew what we had to fix.”

Columbia’s quick 6-0 burst to open the third quarter put the Tide in the driver’s seat for good, and Burke coaxed in a corner trey for a safe and sound 56-28 cushion with 3:31 to play, and that was that.

“They run and they get stops, too,” Country Day coach Devonne Pinkard said about Columbia. “They really guarded us, and they used their length to keep us out of the lane and deflect shots. And they rebound. That’s a great basketball team. They’re one of the better teams in the league, easily. You look at Hempfield and Catholic High, but I think they’re right in there with that bunch.”

Country Day’s Kiana Wakefield scored a season-high 15 points and Genesis Meadows scored nine of her 13 points in the first quarter, when the Cougars hung around, forcing eight first-half turnovers — prompting Kreiser to do a little barking in the locker room.

As they have in all 12 games out so far this season, his squad responded.

“We’re taking it game by game, and we’ve had sharp practices,” Bigler said. “We’re getting better, and now we have to keep playing to the best of our ability.”

