LEBANON — The defending state champs are still alive.

But Columbia’s girls basketball season — one of the most memorable in program history — is over.

Jenna Pizzoli hit four 3-pointers and poured in 27 points, Mount Carmel Area overcame 24 turnovers with some hot shooting, and the Red Tornadoes remained on track to defend their PIAA title with a 59-49 victory over the Crimson Tide on Friday night in a second-round Class 2A clash at Cedar Crest.

Columbia’s three losses this season — against PIAA qualifiers Lancaster Catholic, Linden Hall and MCA — were by a combined 20 points, and the Tide put an L-L League section gold championship trophy in the case for the first time since 1997 and went to the league semifinals.

“These are great memories,” Columbia coach Karl Kreiser said. “They’re upset right now. But these are great memories.”

Speaking of Linden Hall, the Lions, fresh off their fourth District 3 Class 2A championship in a row, including the last two against Columbia, also saw their season come a halt Friday night, when Linden Hall dropped a 54-43 decision against District 6 runner-up Bishop McCort at Greencastle-Antrim.

Linden Hall, which is set to join the L-L League as an associate member later this fall, finished up its season at 15-6 overall, including a first-round PIAA victory over Belmont Charter.

That leaves two local girls teams still dancing in the PIAA playoffs; in Class 5A, Manheim Central is set to take on West York on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. at Cumberland Valley, and in Class 1A, Mount Calvary Christian is set to square off against Williamsburg on Monday at 7 p.m. at Mifflin County in Lewistown.

Before a raucous crowd at Cedar Crest, Columbia (25-3) had one lead, 9-7 on Morgan Bigler’s conventional three-point play in the first quarter, and twice the Tide tied the game in the third quarter. But MCA, the No. 3 seed out of District 4, seized control for good with a back-breaking 7-0 fourth-quarter clip.

Alyssa Reisinger had a baseline bucket to give the Tornadoes (22-5) a 40-34 lead, and Pizzoli had a conventional three-point play for a 43-34 cushion. Columbia was whistled for a flagrant foul on the hoop, and Reisinger hit the ensuing technical free throws and MCA was ahead 45-34 and had all the momentum.

Later, Reisinger scored at the rim and MCA, which topped Neshannock 54-43 in last year’s PIAA title game, was up 47-36 and in charge.

Columbia, which opened the season with 22 victories in a row before falling in the L-L League semifinals, trailed 28-24 at the break, but hit the floor running in the third quarter.

Brie Droege, who scored a team-high 21 points, hit a jumper to knot the game at 28-28, and Brooke Droege, who scored 20 points, hit a pull-up in the lane to tie the game at 30-30.

Brie Droege will open her junior season in December with 972 career points. Brie Droege and twin sister Brooke Droege shared L-L League Section 5 MVP honors this season.

Katie Witkoski gave MCA the lead for good with a wing trey for a 33-30 edge with 5:41 to go in the third, and MCA was on its way, building a 38-34 cushion heading into the fourth. There, Columbia hung tough. But Reisinger and Pizzoli had clutch buckets, and the Tornadoes went 15-for-22 at the foul line in the final eight minutes to seal it, in a physical game with plenty of glass-crashing and hand-to-hand defensive combat.

MCA, which will take on D4 neighbor South Williamsport in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday, won the rebounding battle 29-20 and forced Columbia into 17 turnovers.

“There were times when we stopped them and got a rebound, but we’d come down and we didn’t score,” Kreiser said. “We needed to get the lead. But that’s the way it goes. It was still a great year. I’m proud of our kids. They gave me everything they had, all the time.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77