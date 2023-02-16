The Tide has risen — all the way to the tippy top of the Lancaster-Lebanon League girls basketball mountain.

Columbia took Lebanon’s early punch, used a 15-0 run to open up a working lead, and then fended off the Cedars down the stretch for a 51-44 championship-game victory before an overflow crowd at Manheim Township on Thursday night in Neffsville.

“Means a lot,” Columbia senior Emily Gambler said. “We worked so hard all year for this. We came back a lot hungrier this season, and we really wanted this. So it feels great. Our fans come to all of our games and support us, so it means a lot to be able to bring this back home for them.”

It was the Crimson Tide’s second league title, and Columbia was playing for league gold for the first time since 1997. Lebanon, which was angling for its fourth crown, and was here for the first time since 1998, suffered its first loss this season after a glittering 24-0 getaway.

“This means everything,” said Columbia vet skipper Karl Kreiser, who earned his first league title in 27 years of coaching. “Our community loves basketball, and when we do well — the girls and the boys — they support us. This is something that hasn’t happened in 28 years, so this is a really big deal for us.”

Columbia, which won a league crown for the first time since 1995, picked up its 15th win in a row, getting 20 points from Brie Droege, 14 points from Brooke Droege, and some hard-fought paint work from Gambler and Delaney Burke, who were tasked with marking Lebanon’s 1-2 glass-crashing punch of Liliana Harrison and Zariyah Whigham.

Lebanon got the quick jump, racing out to an early 8-2 lead and forcing Columbia, the Section 4 champ, to burn a timeout. The Cedars had a 15-13 lead on Aaliyah Ferrer’s 3-pointer with 1:37 to go in the first quarter. That’s when the Tide shifted gears and hit the pedal. Kailee Soto splashed a 3-pointer and Brie Droege hit a couple of jumpers, and Columbia had a 20-15 lead after the first quarter.

The Tide (22-3) kept making buckets early in the second quarter. Brie Droege drilled a 3-pointer, Burke scored in the paint and Brooke Droege had a jumper and a trey, and Columbia capped a 15-0 spree for a 28-15 lead. It was 35-27 after a wildly entertaining first half.

Both teams backed off warp speed in the third quarter and settled into more of a half-court game. Harrison cashed in with a pair of post buckets, and when Kailah Correa cashed in on a steal and transition layup, Lebanon, the Section 1 champ, was within 38-35 with 1:45 to go in the third.

Brooke Droege restored order for Columbia with a jumper and a trey, and the Tide was up 43-37 heading into the fourth. The Tide went into stall-ball mode in the waning minutes, and the Cedars cut Columbia’s lead to 46-42 with 3:02 to go on Correa’s foul shot.

But Brie Droege answered with a dagger jumper for a 48-42 cushion, and she coaxed in a pair of free throws with 1:22 to go to ice it.

“Cool,” Burke said. “Stressful — but cool. This means the world to us.”

Harrison scored 20 points and plucked eight rebounds and Correa scored 15 points, including a pair of second-quarter 3-pointers to help Lebanon finally stop Columbia’s 15-0 tear. But the Cedars never got over the hump.

“This one hurts,” Lebanon coach Jaime Walborn said. “But we still have a lot to be proud of, and we’re not done. I thought we got in a hole too early, against way too good of a team. The (Droege) twins are great shooters; you can’t give them open looks. We did. And we didn’t make some shots late when we needed them.”

Lebanon earned the No. 3 seed in the D3-6A bracket and Columbia is No. 2 in D3-3A. The Cedars and the Tide earned first-round byes in their respective brackets, and will open district play late next week.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77