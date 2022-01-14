Just five games on Thursday’s L-L League girls basketball schedule. But plenty to discuss. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Northern Lebanon 39, Cocalico 38 — The host Vikings had a slim 27-26 lead through three quarters, and Northern Lebanon made it hold up for a slim victory over the Eagles, who were coming off a crossover win in the waning seconds over Elco the night before. Ashlyn Messinger (21 points) and Olivia Shutter (13 points) paced the Vikings, who trailed 19-16 at the break, but outscored Cocalico 11-7 in the third quarter to nab the lead. Kiersten Shipton popped in 14 points for the Eagles. FYI: Messinger, a senior, is up to 722 points for Northern Lebanon.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, STANDINGS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 5

Columbia 87, Lancaster Mennonite 10 — The Crimson Tide barreled to an 11-0 overall getaway, rolling to a 42-8 lead at the half, and then outscoring the Blazers 45-2 in the second half to remain undefeated and alone atop the section chase. Brie Droege (25 points), Morgan Bigler (17 points), Brooke Droege (17 points, three 3’s) and MacKenzie Burke (12 points) packed the stat sheet for Columbia, which is ranked No. 1 in the D3-2A power ratings. Rebecca Lane scored 6 points for Mennonite. FYI: Brie Droege, a sophomore, is up to 595 career points for the Tide. She’s at 25.0 points in the last three games.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Country Day 43, Mount Calvary Christian 30 — L-L League leading scorer Genesis Meadows popped in 20 points, and the host Cougars closed the game on an 11-2 clip to top the Chargers and get back in the W column after suffering their first loss this season on Wednesday against Annville-Cleona. Country Day had a 20-19 lead at the break, and the Cougars were up 32-28 heading into the fourth, and then held MCCS to 2 fourth-quarter points to ice it. Elena Hatfield scored 8 points for the Chargers, who started the night at No. 5 in the D3-1A power ratings. FYI: Meadows, a junior, joined the 800-point club in the win; she’s at 801 career points for Country Day.

Middletown 46, Pequea Valley 44 — A stinger setback for the Braves, who were locked in a 33-33 game through three quarters, but the host Blue Raiders went 13-11 in the fourth, including a buzzer-beater to cap it, and won it. Shania Stoltzfus sank three 3-pointers and scored a season-high 13 points for PV.

Also Thursday, in a Section 1-2 crossover in Witmer, Conestoga Valley came all the way back from an 18-point first-deficit to stun McCaskey in a game that wasn’t decided until after the clock hit all zeroes. Here’s the game story …

FRIDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Ephrata at Penn Manor, 7:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Elizabethtown, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Lampeter-Strasburg at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Central at Elco, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Lancaster Catholic at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley at Octorara, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Garden Spot at Muhlenberg, 7:30 p.m.

* The big story Friday shakes down in Myerstown, where Manheim Central junior Maddie Knier (997 career points) will need 3 points to join the league’s 1,000-point club when the Section 3-leading Barons take on Elco in a Section 3-4 crossover tilt. We’ll have LNP coverage from Lebanon County of Knier’s pursuit for a grand.

