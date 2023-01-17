It was a milestone victory for Columbia’s girls basketball team on Tuesday night.

The Crimson Tide never trailed and used a quick 7-0 fourth-quarter clip to open up some breathing room on the way to a hard-fought 47-32 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four victory at Pequea Valley in Kinzers.

The Braves, who saw their glittering eight-game winning streak come to a halt, would have tied Columbia (5-0 league, 10-3 overall) for first place in the section chase with a win. Instead, the Tide forced 27 turnovers and gained another game atop the standings after sweeping the season series against the Braves (4-2, 13-2).

The milestone moment was for longtime Columbia coach Karl Kreiser. Now in his second stint as the Tide’s coach, he earned his 250th career skippering victory for the girls program.

“I’ve had some really good assistants and some very talented players,” Kreiser said, “and last but certainly not least, my family. My family has always been there, especially my wife. I’ve been away a lot of times. And they were willing to sacrifice and allow me to do this.”

250 career wins for Columbia coach Karl Kreiser #PaGirlsHoops #LLsports pic.twitter.com/70gtI3dmCs — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) January 18, 2023

Columbia was cruising along early here Tuesday and took a 13-6 lead with Brooke Droege beat the first-quarter buzzer with a wing 3-pointer. The Tide eventually pushed its lead to 19-9 when Kailee Soto scored in transition. PV finished the first half with a flourish; Katie Stoltzfus and Shania Stoltzfus splashed 3-pointers, and Columbia, wobbling a tad, was up 19-16 at the break.

Brooke Droege beats Q1 horn with a 3-ball. Columbia leads Pequea Valley 13-6 #PaGirlsHoops #LLsports pic.twitter.com/J5mmXqHTlD — Jeff Reinhart LNP (@JeffReinhart77) January 18, 2023

The Tide got the quick jump in the second half. Soto (10 points) drilled a 3-pointer on Columbia’s first possession, Droege (16 points) had a bucket, and Emily Gambler’s layup off a steal capped a 7-0 spurt and the Tide had a 30-22 cushion with 2:29 to go in the third.

Columbia had forced 22 turnovers by the end of the quarter.

“We played some pretty good defense,” Kreiser noted. “I thought our whole team played some pretty good man-to-man defense, switching when they had to, and jumping out on them.”

Undaunted, PV continued to punch back. Stoltzfus (15 points) knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers as the Braves remained within shouting distance. Columbia led 30-23 heading into the fourth, and Soto’s 3-ball on the Tide’s first trip of the final quarter stretched Columbia’s cushion to 33-23.

PV had one last push. Stoltzfus flipped in a baseline jumper and Sarah Arment split the middle for a layup, and the Braves were within 37-29 with 3:45 to play.

That’s when Brie Droege, who chipped in with 13 points, took over. She coaxed in a wing 3-pointer for a 40-29 lead, and then she drove the baseline and kissed in a short runner and the Tide had restored the order with a 42-29 cushion.

“We hung with them and we did all the dirty work and we rebounded the ball,” PV coach Jason McDonald said. “We just turned the ball over too much. Give them credit. Their defense was tough. They have length, which we struggle with a little bit. But I thought our defense frustrated them. It came down to who could make the most shots without turning it over. Tonight, it was them.”