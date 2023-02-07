All four L-L League girls basketball section championships have been clinched outright.

Columbia was the last team to lock up a section title, after the Crimson Tide topped Octorara on Monday to capture the outright Section 4 crown. It was one of four games on the slate. Here’s the roundup, with some news and notes …

SECTION 4

Columbia 64, Octorara 12 — The Tide barreled to a 24-0 first-quarter lead, and then blew the game wide open with a 23-1 third-quarter blitz to topple the host Braves and clinch the outright section championship — one year after winning the Section 5 title. That’s six overall section crowns for Columbia, which will host the Section 1 runner-up — Cedar Crest or Manheim Township — in a league quarterfinal on Saturday. Against Octorara, Brie Droege drained three 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Brooke Droege drilled three treys and chipped in with 15 points for the Tide, which hit 11 3’s in all. Jamie Guertler scored 7 points for Octorara. Columbia joined Lebanon (Section 1), Manheim Central (Section 2) and Lancaster Catholic (Section 3) as this season’s outright section winners.

Lancaster Country Day 71, Linden Hall 5 — The host Cougars cruised to a 26-0 first-quarter lead, had a 45-1 cushion at the break, and coasted past the Lions. Country Day had three players score 20 or more points in the victory: Genesis Meadows (22 points), Sophia Sanchez (22 points, four 3-pointers) and Chantel Cannon (career-high 20 points) all pulled off that feat for the Cougars. It’s the first time in the league this season that a team produced a trio of 20-point scorers in a single game. Olivia Schwenk scored 3 points for Linden Hall, which is down to six players on its roster. In fact, the Lions on Monday cancelled the rest of the nonleague games they had scheduled for this season; Linden Hall will play at Annville-Cleona on Wednesday and at Octorara on Thursday to finish off its section slate for the season. Meanwhile, Country Day polished off its section slate vs. the Lions, and the Cougars — who currently sit at No. 2 in the D3-2A power ratings — will finish up with nonleague tilts Tuesday vs. Veritas Academy, Thursday vs. Lititz Christian and next Wednesday at Schuylkill Valley, trying to lock up no worse than that 2-seed in 2A.

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Catholic 68, Eastern York 30 — The host Crusaders opened up a 40-28 lead at the half, and then outscored the Golden Knights 28-12 after intermission to improve to 20-1 overall. Lily Lehman scored 16 points, Mary Bolesky added 12 points, and Rylee Kraft added 9 points — joining the 700-point club in the process — for Catholic. The Crusaders, who will finish up their regular-season slate on Wednesday with a trip to Downingtown to take on defending D1-5A champ Bishop Shanahan, will host the Section 2 runner-up — Ephrata or Warwick — in a league quarterfinal on Saturday.

Also Monday, Pequea Valley clinched second place — and a league playoff invite — in Section 4, compliments of a victory at Annville-Cleona. Here’s the story …

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 1

McCaskey at Cedar Crest, 7:30 p.m.

Hempfield at Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Manor at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 2

Ephrata at Warwick, 7 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Garden Spot at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Conestoga Valley, 8 p.m.

SECTION 3

Garden Spot at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

Cocalico at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Lampeter-Strasburg, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Veritas Academy at Lancaster Country Day, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

NOTABLES: If Cedar Crest tops McCaskey and if Manheim Township beats Penn Manor, the Falcons and the Blue Streaks would finish tied for second place in Section 1, and the No. 2 seed for the league playoffs would go to the second tiebreaker: D3-6A power rating. Township owns that tiebreaker over Crest. McCaskey and Penn Manor are looking to play spoilers. … Lebanon will go for a 21-0 start vs. Hempfield, with a nonleague game at home vs. Milton Hershey set for Thursday. … Ephrata needs a win at Warwick to clinch second place — and the league playoff slot — in Section 2. Ironically, if the Mountaineers sew up that spot, they’d get a finals rematch from 2022 vs. Section 3 winner Lancaster Catholic. … Mennonite senior Jayla Rivera needs 23 points vs. Covenant Christian for 1,000 in her career.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage