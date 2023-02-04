It was the final full Friday night of regular-season L-L League girls basketball games on the 2022-23 schedule, with seven clashes on the docket. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables:

SECTION 2

Ephrata 46, Conestoga Valley 19 — In a must-win game in the section and D3-6A playoff chases for the host Mountaineers, Ephrata overcame a slow start to beat the Buckskins and keep their postseason chances very much alive and well. Leah Caldwell matched her career-high with 20 points — she scored 20 points just 24 hours earlier in a nonleague win over Lampeter-Strasburg — Jasmine Griffin chipped in with 10 points, and the Mounts outscored CV 33-8 in the second half to remain alone in second place in the section hunt. CV bolted to an early 9-3 lead, before Ephrata used a 10-2 second-quarter clip to get back in the game and take a 13-11 halftime lead. The Mounts kicked it up a notch in the second half, including an 18-3 fourth-quarter blitz to slam the door. Grace Harrison scored 7 points for the Bucks, who dropped their fifth straight game. Ephrata also remained on the 12-line — and would be the last team in — in the D3-6A playoff picture. The Mounts are trying to fend off Warwick for second place — and the league playoff invite — in Section 2. Ephrata remained a game ahead of the Warriors, and the Mounts will visit Warwick on Tuesday, trying to lock up the 2-spot and nab a league playoff bid; the Mounts went all the way to the L-L finals last winter, falling to Lancaster Catholic in the title game.

Warwick 56, Garden Spot 20 — Don’t count the Warriors out yet — for second place in the section hunt or for a D3-5A playoff spot. Warwick remained in contention for both of those slots after beating the host Spartans, as Bella Smithson bucketed 16 points to help lead the way. The Warriors opened the game on a 15-4 clip, and then used a 17-2 second-quarter blitz for a safe and sound 32-6 halftime lead. Nikki Zeiset scored 11 points for Garden Spot. As for Warwick, the Warriors remained a game behind Ephrata for second place in the section — and Warwick will host the Mounts on Tuesday — and they’re still on the No. 14 line — and would be the last team in — in D3-5A. It will be a very important final week for the Warriors, who will host outright section champ Manheim Central in the regular-season finale on Thursday.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 3

Lancaster Catholic 57, Northern Lebanon 27 — The outright section champs made it 69 L-L League wins in a row, bolting to a 29-12 halftime lead and then easing past the host Vikings. Mary Bolesky (25 points, five 3-pointers), Carleigh Anderson (11 points, three 3-pointers) and Autumn Lipson (10 points, three 3-pointers) paced the Crusaders, who buried 11 treys in all against their longtime rivals. Olivia Shutter scored 12 points for Northern Lebanon, which is at No. 9 and safely inside the 10-team D3-4A bracket — for now. Catholic remained atop the D3-3A power ratings.

Elco 47, Cocalico 31 — A season-saving win for the Raiders? Perhaps. Elco needed a victory to remain in the thick of the D3-4A power-rating chase, and the Raiders got one. Sam Nelson (12 points) and Sara Miller (11 points) jump-started the offense, and Elco held the host Eagles to 2 second-quarter points for a 21-14 halftime lead, and then scored 20 third-quarter points to open up some breathing room. Teagan Sahm popped in 18 points for Cocalico, which was also in must-win mode for a spot in the D3-5A bracket. The Eagles started the night at No. 15, and would be the last team out, in the 14-team bracket. Elco is sitting at No. 11 in D3-4A, and needs to get to the 10-line to get in. A loss Friday would have stung. Instead, the Raiders improved to 3-1 in their last four stretch-drive games, and will still likely need a victory at home vs. Donegal on Thursday — and some help — to make the 4A field.

SECTION 4

Columbia 70, Lancaster Country Day 39 — The host Crimson Tide clinched no worse than a tie for the section title, and Columbia can clinch it outright with a win on Monday when Octorara comes calling. Brie Droege bucketed 24 points and twin sister Brooke Droege had 22 points for the Tide, while Genesis Meadows made six 3-pointers and pumped in 30 points for the Cougars.

Pequea Valley 46, Octorara 6 — The host Braves kept a stranglehold on second place in the section standings, opening the game on a 34-4 run and then coasting past Octorara for the win. Janae Patterson hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points to pace a balanced attack for PV, which is at Annville-Cleona on Monday for a key section clash. A-C trails PV by a game for second place, and needs a win to force a tie for the No. 2 slot behind Columbia.

Also Friday, Manheim Central clinched the outright Section 2 championship compliments of a win over Solanco. Here’s the story …

SATURDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Hempfield at Central Dauphin, 1 p.m.

Manheim Central at Lampeter-Strasburg, 1:30 p.m.

Manheim Township at Red Lion, 4 p.m.

Lancaster Mennonite at Mount Calvary Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Reading at Lebanon, 5:30 p.m.

NOTES: Must-win time for Hempfield, which is at No. 13 — and the last team out — in D3-6A; CD is at No. 5 in 6A. … L-L League quarterfinal preview when Manheim Central heads to L-S. Interestingly, they’ll meet next Saturday, Feb. 11, in a league quarterfinal in Manheim. … Manheim Township topped Cedar Crest on Thursday for a second-place tie in Section 2 with the Falcons. If it comes down to D3 power rating, the Blue Streaks currently lead Crest. Saturday’s clash at Red Lion will effect Township’s power rating, so keep an eye on that. … Mennonite at Mount Calvary is also key for D3 power points, with both small-school clubs angling for spots in their respective classifications. … Lebanon goes for a 20-0 start at home vs. Reading.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage