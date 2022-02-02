An incredibly busy night of L-L League girls basketball action on Tuesday, with plenty happening in the section races. Here’s the roundup, plus plenty of news and notables sprinkled in along the way …

SECTION 1

Penn Manor 52, Cedar Crest 39 — The Comets sit alone atop the section standings compliments of their win over the Falcons, plus Manheim Township’s thrill-a-minute victory over Hempfield, as Penn Manor now chases its first section crown since a Section 3 flag back in 1975. On Tuesday, Lily Sugra poured in 28 points — giving the senior 803 career points — and the host Comets went 22-9 in the third quarter to break open a close game at the half and clip Cedar Crest. The Falcons were up 15-8 early and 19-18 at the break before Penn Manor caught fire and took over the top spot all to itself in Section 1. Sarah Batra scored 10 points for Cedar Crest, which hit the week at No. 12 — and the last team in — in the D3-6A power ratings. The Falcons are duking it out with L-L League neighbors Lebanon and Ephrata for the final spot in the 6A district bracket.

SECTION 2

Lebanon 61, Elizabethtown 54 — The host Cedars needed a victory, and they got one, putting up 20 fourth-quarter points and 34 second-half points to KO the Bears, who saw their 4-game winning streak come to a halt. Kailah Correa (21 points), Madison Bishop (12 points) and Aaliyah Ferrer (10 points) paced Lebanon, which remained alone in second place in the section hunt, a game behind Ephrata. E-town put four players in double-figures: Ainsley Raybold (14 points, three 3’s), Taryn Hummer (season-high 13 points), Kallee Locker (season-high 13 points) and Jade Love-Morris (10 points). But the Bears’ postseason chances in the D3-5A bracket took a hit, although E-town will still have a say in who wins the section championship; the Bears host first-place Ephrata on Feb. 8.

Warwick 34, Conestoga Valley 27 — The host Warriors broke open a close game at the half with a 10-4 third-quarter clip, and Warwick snapped a 3-game slide in the process. Bella Smithson scored 12 points for the Warriors, who clung to a 17-15 halftime lead before pulling away in the third. Taylor Hehnly scored 14 points for the Buckskins, who suffered their fourth straight setback.

SECTION 3

Manheim Central 42, Garden Spot 30 — L-L League scoring leader Maddie Knier popped in 24 points, Kaylie Kroll pitched in with 10 points, and the host Barons remained tied atop the section heap with Lampeter-Strasburg — while handing the Spartans a double-whammy setback in the process. Garden Spot was officially eliminated in the section chase, and the Spartans took a hit in the D3-5A rankings, where they started the week at No. 17 — as the first team out in a 16-team bracket. Taylor Soehner scored 12 points for Garden Spot on Tuesday. … FYI: Knier, a junior, is up to 1,155 career points for the Barons.

Cocalico 46, Solanco 38 — Teagan Sahm (17 points), Kiersten Shipton (16 points, four 3’s) and Samantha Keck (season-high 12 points, three 3’s) spearheaded the Eagles, who had a 24-18 halftime lead, then used a 15-9 third-quarter clip to pull away from the host Golden Mules. Olivia Lasko popped in 18 points for Solanco.

SECTION 4

Elco 43, Northern Lebanon 32 — The section race is now all sewed up, after the Raiders opened the game on a 15-4 roll and sashayed past the host Vikings. Elco put a bow on second place in the section chase, behind champion Lancaster Catholic. The Raiders and the Crusaders are both in the league playoff bracket. A pair of league stalwarts paced their teams in scoring Tuesday: Kailey Eckhart bucketed 24 points for Elco — giving the senior 903 career points — while Ashlyn Messinger flipped in 18 points for Northern Lebanon; the senior is up to 792 career points for the Vikings.

SECTION 5

Columbia 71, Octorara 17 — The Crimson Tide hasn’t won an L-L League banner since a Section 3 crown all the way back in 1997. Tuesday night, Columbia clinched no worse than a tie for section gold. Brooke Droege (20 points), Brie Droege (19 points) and Morgan Bigler (14 points) paced a balanced attack, and the Tide opened the game on a 42-10 tear to remain undefeated and two games clear of second-place Pequea Valley with two section games to play. Columbia can wrap up the championship outright with a victory Friday at home vs. PV, which has locked up no worse than second place — and the league playoff bid — in the section hunt. Ja’syah James (11 points, 3 3’s) led the host Braves.

Annville-Cleona 36, Lancaster Mennonite 34 — The Dutchmen improved to 4-1 in their last five games, building a 23-19 lead through three quarters and then fending off the host Blazers, who suffered their seventh straight loss, but certainly went down swinging. Sage Sherk (11 points) and Ava Hoover (10 points) showed the way for A-C, while Jayla Rivera splashed four 3’s and bucketed 21 points for Mennonite.

NONLEAGUE

Ephrata 39, Lampeter-Strasburg 23 — A couple of first-place squads duked it out in a nonleague clash in Ephrata, and the host Mountaineers used a 9-2 second-quarter spree for a 27-6 halftime lead and downed the Pioneers. Ephrata, which won its sixth game in a row, came into the game alone in first place in Section 2; L-S shares the Section 3 lead with Manheim Central. Jasmine Griffin popped in 12 points for the Mounts, giving the junior 909 career points. Jenna Daveler scored 7 points for L-S, which had its 3-game winning streak snapped.

Lancaster Country Day 65, Harrisburg Christian 32 — The Cougars have been eliminated for an L-L League playoff bid, but Country Day picked up a victory Tuesday against reigning D3-1A champ HC, which took a hit in the 1A power ratings in its attempt to make the bracket and defend its title. Genesis Meadows, who is next in line to join the L-L League 1,000-point club, poured in a season-high 31 points, while Kiana Wakefield chipped in with 16 points for the host Cougars, who outscored HC 36-17 over the middle two quarters to open up plenty of breathing room. Meadows, a junior, is up to 952 career points.

Also Tuesday, in an instant-classic Section 1 showdown, Manheim Township held off archival Hempfield at the wire to knock the Black Knights out of a tie for first — while remaining mathematically alive in the section face themselves. Here’s the game story …

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Elizabethtown at Exeter, 7 p.m.

Dayspring Christian Academy at Pequea Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Warwick at Muhlenberg, 7:30 p.m.

Manheim Central at Big Spring, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

Conrad Weiser at Elco, 7:30 p.m.

