Columbia had plenty of reasons to celebrate its victory over Pequea Valley on Friday night.

The host Crimson Tide remained undefeated, zooming past the Braves 57-27 to win their Section Four girls basketball opener. Columbia improved to 3-0, continuing its early season surge. The Tide feasted on 24 turnovers — 17 in the first half — as Columbia’s defense turned it up a notch, leading to a quick-strike, fast-breaking offensive performance. The Tide also handed PV its first setback this season.

All terrific reasons to celebrate.

But this was the biggest: Columbia stuffed Kreiser Gym to the rafters to celebrate 50 years of girls basketball on the hill. There were dozens of former players, coaches and team managers in the bleachers to celebrate the milestone birthday, and they were honored with a stirring halftime ceremony.

“That was a really great show,” longtime Tide coach Karl Kreiser said. “I was so proud of everyone. And our girls really responded. I really like what I’m seeing. Now we have to continue to rebound and play defense like that.”

All the alumni in the overflow crowd got to watch Columbia’s current crop of players, who are coming off a Section Five title and their second trip in a row to the District Three Class 2A championship game last winter. With plenty of bull’s-eyes swirling, Columbia has hit the court running. Friday, the Tide never let PV up for air, bolting to a 10-0 lead.

Brie Droege scored 12 of her game-high 25 points in the first quarter, when Columbia built a commanding 18-6 lead. It was 35-10 at the half. Droege — despite sitting with three fouls — had 16 points by then. And Kailee Soto knocked down consecutive 3-pointers to stretch the Tide’s lead to a safe and sound 26-6 with 5:29 to go in the first half.

Later, Breanna Young stuck another trey for a 35-10 lead, and the Tide was in cruise control — much to the delight of all the former players looking on.

“Sports in general here are a big deal,” Kreiser said. “We’re a small town, but we always have that mentality that we can play against anybody. For those girls to get the program started back in 1973 … their uniforms were gym uniforms. They didn’t even have (basketball) uniforms. To build this program up with all the great coaches we’ve had, it’s fostered some really good basketball. And now we’ve built this to where Columbia is known for its girls basketball around the county.”

PV, which dipped to 1-1 in the section and 5-1 overall, played a spirited third quarter, but Droege score nine points in the quarter, and twin sister Brooke Droege popped in 7 of her 15 points in the third, including a back-breaking 3-pointer to give Columbia a 49-13 lead with three minutes to go — triggering the mercy rule in the process.

Young had nine points, Soto had eight points and Emily Gambler did her usual dirty work, plucking six rebounds while clogging up the middle and taking away driving lanes for the Braves’ speedy guards. Shania Stoltzfus scored seven points for PV.

“No quit,” PV coach Jason McDonald said. “We got them to calm down a little bit, and some things started working better in the second half. Everything we asked them to do in the second half, they did. Give (Columbia) credit. They got us out of our sorts. Now we got the feel of playing them for the first time. Now we have to learn from this one and recover.”

The rematch is Jan. 17 in Kinzers.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77