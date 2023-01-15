CHAMBERSBURG — Another day, another game for Columbia’s girls basketball team, which has had quite the journey the last four days.

It all started Thursday with a road victory at Annville-Cleona, and continued Friday at home with a grudge-match setback against Lancaster Catholic. Saturday and Sunday, the Crimson Tide gassed up multiple vehicles — more on that in a second — and made back-to-back treks to Franklin County to play in the Hoops for Harmony event at Chambersburg.

After topping District 5 heavyweight Berlin Brothersvalley Saturday morning — just a couple of hours after falling to Lancaster Catholic the night before — Columbia wrapped up its four-day hoops extravaganza here Sunday afternoon with a convincing 61-30 win over longtime D3-6A contender Harrisburg.

It would’t have been a true journey without a couple of hiccups along the way. On Saturday, the bus Columbia ordered to whisk the Tide to Chambersburg didn’t arrive on time, and coach Karl Kreiser and a couple of parents had to carpool the team 84 miles one-way for the 10:30 a.m. tip.

On Sunday, the Tide’s leading scorer, Brie Droege, didn’t make the trip. She remained behind in Columbia battling sickness. Her twin sister, Brooke Droege, picked up the slack in the scoring department, pouring in a season-high 29 points to pace the Tide, which improved to 9-3 overall after handling Harrisburg.

“It’s been a long week, and it’s definitely been tiring,” Columbia sophomore sniper Breanna Young said. “And it’s definitely been chaotic. It’s been a week where we’ve had to push through and give it our all.”

“The way we play, with the fast breaks and the pressing, that was a lot, and it took a lot out of us,” Kreiser said about his team’s four-day hoop-a-palooza. “Not having Brie (against Harrisburg) was another curve-ball. But the kids really stepped up. Now we can get back to playing our league games and go from there.”

No rest for the weary; Columbia will make it five games in six days on Tuesday when the Tide travels to Kinzers for a Section 4 first-place showdown against Pequea Valley, which is riding an eight-game winning streak.

Sunday, Young picked up the pace in the scoring department with Brie Droege out. Young got the start, and she drilled four 3-pointers, popped in a career-high 16 points, and she scored eight third-quarter points, when the Tide used a 10-0 run to blow the game wide open.

“We were missing one of our main scorers,” Young said, “so somebody had to step up.”

It was a 9-9 game after the first quarter, and that’s when Brooke Droege took over. She scored the first four buckets of the second quarter on an array of drives and pull-up jumpers, helping Columbia take a 17-9 lead. Young hit two 3-pointers in the quarter, the latter giving the Tide a 25-11 cushion. And Droege capped a 13-0 blitz with a pair of free throws and Columbia had a cozy 25-14 lead at the break.

Young and Droege helped the Tide seal the deal in the third quarter. Droege had four buckets, Young knocked down two more treys, and her transition layup capped a 10-0 spree and gave Columbia a commanding 43-20 lead.

Droege joined the 900-point club in the victory; she’s up to 912 career points, and she’s in line to become the next L-L League player to hit the 1,000-point plateau. Kailee Soto added 10 points and Emily Gambler grabbed 10 rebounds for the Tide, which will get a well-earned rest on Monday before getting back after it Tuesday.

