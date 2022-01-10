Before the 2021-22 boys basketball season began, Columbia had its section title banner and 1,000-point scorer banner sent away for updates.

Still awaiting the return of those banners, Columbia might have to wait a little bit longer after Tide senior guard Kerry Glover surpassed 1,000 career points in Monday’s 64-53 non-league win over Susquehanna Township inside Elmer Kreiser Gymnasium. Glover entered the night 13 points shy of 1K.

He got all of those in the first half, eventually finishing with 15 points, becoming the 15th player in the program’s 104-year history to hit 1K.

With the win, the Tide improved to 9-0 overall. But things didn’t go Columbia’s way at the start.

Columbia came out a bit flat. Well, everyone but Glover, who scored his team’s first six points, while the remaining Tide roster went a combined 0-for-5 from beyond the arc and 1-for-2 at the free-throw line. Columbia trailed 16-7 at the end of the first quarter after committing nine turnovers and being outrebounded 9-3 in the opening frame.

“I was feeling like my teammates wanted me to get it (1K) so they weren’t playing their game,” Glover said. “I told them before the game, ‘You don’t need to force it. Play our game and do what we do best.’”

The Tide responded with a 14-2 run in the second quarter, going in front 21-20 on a J’von Collazo free-throw at the 3:45 mark. A Glover layup about 90 seconds later gave him 1,000 points on the nose. Columbia went to the half clinging to a 28-25 lead.

“I told our guys at halftime, ‘I have four guys averaging double-figures,’” Columbia sixth-year coach Kerry Glover said. “‘I need you guys to step up. The game is easy when everyone contributes.’”

Columbia senior guard Robert Footman, an all-state football QB in the fall, responded with a monster third quarter: nine points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. His 3-pointer at the end of the period gave the Tide a 45-35 advantage going into the fourth quarter. Footman finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a pair of steals.

“I have three seniors. Those guys have known me all their lives,” coach Glover said. “Robert knows how I can get. He has seen the good, bad and ugly out of me. He saw the ugly out of me at halftime. He rose to the occasion.”

Both father and son Kerry Glovers - they have different middle names - agreed that Susquehanna Township (3-6) was the first team they’ve faced all season that could match the Tide in terms of running the floor. ST also sat in a 2-3 zone all night.

Still, Monday was a good test for an unbeaten Columbia bunch with high aspirations.

“I tell my guys all the time I’ll take games like this over 25- or 30-point wins,” coach Glover said. “You need to learn something. We got tougher. We got better.”

BOX SCORE