Columbia held a two-point lead with under 30 seconds left in Thursday’s District 3-3A boys semifinal when Tide senior guard Kerry Glover stole the basketball after Lancaster Catholic’s ensuing inbounds pass.

Glover was immediately fouled and drained a pair of free-throws with 23 seconds left, essentially sealing an eventual 43-41 Columbia victory.

“I just took a deep breath and shot,” Glover said of his final free-throws. “Hopefully it goes in.”

Competing in a game for the first time in 10 days, the host Tide (21-2) were held to a season-low in points and logged their smallest margin of victory of the season, but they survived.

“I’m happy with the win,” Glover said. “We need to see stuff like that. It’s playoff basketball. It’s not going to be easy.”

Top-seeded Columbia qualified for the state tournament and advanced to the District 3-3A championship game. The Tide will face No. 2-seed York Catholic (17-7), who topped No. 3 Tulpehocken (18-6), 61-58, in Thursday’s other semifinal.

The district final will be played March 5 at Hershey’s Giant Center, at 4:15 p.m.

Columbia returns to the district championship for the second year in a row. However, last year’s district title tilt was played at Lancaster Catholic due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So Columbia’s upcoming trip to Chocolatetown will officially be the program’s first since 2015.

“We’re going to have some fun,” Columbia sixth-year coach Kerry Glover said. “This has been a long time for this program to get to this point.”

It comes about after a grueling effort inside a packed Elmer Kreiser Gymnasium in a game in which there were a combined 39 turnovers, eight lead changes and multiple stoppages in play due to a malfunctioning scoreboard clock.

Tied 25-25 at halftime, a Columbia 9-0 blitz pushed its largest lead to 34-25 at the 3:54 mark of the third quarter. From there, the Tide made just one shot the remainder of the night, getting the rest of their points at the free-throw line. Columbia missed 11 free-throws overall, but hit five of their last six to clinch the win.

The No. 5-seed Crusaders (8-14) used an effective 3-2 zone defense, and, after a turnover, often fouled a Columbia player in order to prevent the Tide from getting out in transition, which has been the key to a Columbia team that entered averaging 69.4 points a game.

Lancaster Catholic trailed 35-29 at the end of the third quarter, and later used a 7-0 run to cut it to 38-37 with 2:30 left. The Crusaders had a chance to go in front but instead stepped out of bounds along the baseline underneath their own basket with 32 seconds left.

J’Von Collazo (16 points) and Kerry Glover (14 points) led Columbia, while Lancaster Catholic was paced by Mason Moore (10 points) and Jack Engle (10 points, nine rebounds).

The Crusaders will travel to Tulpehocken for Monday night’s District 3-3A consolation game, with a spot in the state tournament on the line.

BOX SCORE