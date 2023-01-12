Columbia head coach Kerrry Glover, center, is surrounded by current and former players as he celebrates his 100th win against Annville-Cleona in an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Columbia High School Thursday Jan. 12, 2023.
Columbia’s Jordan Poole (2) is fouled on his way to the basket by Annville-Cleona during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Columbia High School Thursday Jan. 12, 2023.
Former Columbia players Robert Footman, left, and Kerry Glover, right, hold up signs celbrating head coach Kerry Glover's 100th win against Annville-Cleona in an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Columbia High School Thursday Jan. 12, 2023.
Annville-Cleona’s Jonathon Shay (21) takes a shot as Columbia’s Artie Poindexter (3) defends during second half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Columbia High School Thursday Jan. 12, 2023.
Columbia’s Jordan Poole (2) makes a lay up on a break away against Annville-Cleona during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Columbia High School Thursday Jan. 12, 2023.
Columbia’s Aiden Miller (25) goes to the hoop as Annville-Cleona’s Gavin Keller (23) defends during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Columbia High School Thursday Jan. 12, 2023.
Columbia’s Dominic Diaz-Ellis (0) puts up a shot as Annville-Cleona’s Elisha Slabach (14) during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Columbia High School Thursday Jan. 12, 2023.
Columbia’s Artie Poindexter (3) sinks a three point shot against Annville-Cleona during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Columbia High School Thursday Jan. 12, 2023.
Columbia’s head coach Kerry Glover on the sidelines as the team takes on Annville-Cleona during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Columbia High School Thursday Jan. 12, 2023.
Columbia’s Aiden Miller (25) tries to block a shot by Annville-Cleona’s Gavin Keller (23) during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Columbia High School Thursday Jan. 12, 2023.
Columbia head coach Kerry Glover talks to his players after getting his 100th win against Annville-Cleona in an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Columbia High School Thursday Jan. 12, 2023.
Columbia’s Ladanan Miller (12) with the steal against Annville-Cleona’s Ricardo Cruz (1) during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Columbia High School Thursday Jan. 12, 2023.
Columbia’s Dominic Diaz-Ellis (0) steals the ball from Annville-Cleona’s Ricardo Cruz (1) during first half action of an L-L League section four boys basketball game at Columbia High School Thursday Jan. 12, 2023.
Kerry Glover was 16 when he began coaching basketball. At the time, Glover was playing varsity for York Tech and coaching a youth team in a local recreation league. He knew then coaching was the route for him.
Twenty-three years later, Glover is in his seventh season as the Columbia boys basketball varsity coach. He picked up career win No. 100 with the host Tide running away from Annville-Cleona in a 68-34 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four victory Thursday night.
In doing so, Glover became the sixth Columbia boys hoops coach to hit the century mark in the program’s 107-year history.
“It’s the teams we beat over the last couple of years,” Glover said. “We get big games. … We don’t get 100 wins playing nobodies.”
With Thursday’s win, Columbia (2-0 league, 10-1 overall) extended its win streak to nine games, a stretch that has included victories against six teams with plus-.500 records, including Manheim Central.
The Tide demonstrated that ability in Thursday’s win in which the game was close through the first couple minutes of the second quarter, when visiting Annville-Cleona (0-3, 6-8) cut the deficit to 18-15. To that point, the Dutchmen used an effective 2-3 zone to nab three steals and force Columbia to slow things down. From there, the Tide used a 14-2 run and didn’t look back.
“Our last game was eight days ago,” Glover said. “All we’ve done is work on going against the zone. Don’t forget the stuff we practiced. Stick to the script.”
Meanwhile, Columbia worked on some things of their own defensively, such as a full-court press, half-court trap and 1-3-1 zone, among other sets.
The Tide were paced by junior guards Jordan Poole (13 points), Brelon Miller (13 points, eight rebounds) and Bennet Ohrel (11 points), while A-C was led by sophomore forward Jonathan Shay (16 points, eight rebounds) and senior forward Gavin Keller (10 points, four rebounds).
During the national anthem played before the game, Glover stood on the court amidst a pack of about 40 youngsters, all Columbia youth basketball players attending for Youth Night at Columbia’s Elmer Kreiser Gymnasium.
Perhaps when those players are on the varsity years from, Glover will be nearing another milestone. After all, Kreiser holds the program record in coaching wins at 205.
But that’s for the future. For now, Glover will take a moment to look back.
“I’ll think about it once I get home tonight,” he said.
Boys Basketball: Columbia 7th-year coach Kerry Glover enters Thursday night game at 99 career wins
Should the Tide win, Glover would become 6th Tide coach in program's 107-year history to hit the century mark.
The others... pic.twitter.com/U31comwni0