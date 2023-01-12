Kerry Glover was 16 when he began coaching basketball. At the time, Glover was playing varsity for York Tech and coaching a youth team in a local recreation league. He knew then coaching was the route for him.

Twenty-three years later, Glover is in his seventh season as the Columbia boys basketball varsity coach. He picked up career win No. 100 with the host Tide running away from Annville-Cleona in a 68-34 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four victory Thursday night.

In doing so, Glover became the sixth Columbia boys hoops coach to hit the century mark in the program’s 107-year history.

“It’s the teams we beat over the last couple of years,” Glover said. “We get big games. … We don’t get 100 wins playing nobodies.”

Columbia finished off last season having won its third-straight section crown, a feat that hadn’t been accomplished by the Tide in more than three decades. The Tide went on to win the District Three Class 3A crown - the program’s first such title since 1994 - before taking eventual state champ Devon Prep down to the last shot in PIAA Class 3A second round loss.

With Thursday’s win, Columbia (2-0 league, 10-1 overall) extended its win streak to nine games, a stretch that has included victories against six teams with plus-.500 records, including Manheim Central.

Asked how his squad has grown since a season-opening win at Class 6A Manheim Township, Glover said, “Their patience.”

“This was the group that just wanted to zip, zip, zip,” he said. “They can zip but they also understand we have to execute and do a better job in half court.”

The Tide demonstrated that ability in Thursday’s win in which the game was close through the first couple minutes of the second quarter, when visiting Annville-Cleona (0-3, 6-8) cut the deficit to 18-15. To that point, the Dutchmen used an effective 2-3 zone to nab three steals and force Columbia to slow things down. From there, the Tide used a 14-2 run and didn’t look back.

“Our last game was eight days ago,” Glover said. “All we’ve done is work on going against the zone. Don’t forget the stuff we practiced. Stick to the script.”

Meanwhile, Columbia worked on some things of their own defensively, such as a full-court press, half-court trap and 1-3-1 zone, among other sets.

The Tide were paced by junior guards Jordan Poole (13 points), Brelon Miller (13 points, eight rebounds) and Bennet Ohrel (11 points), while A-C was led by sophomore forward Jonathan Shay (16 points, eight rebounds) and senior forward Gavin Keller (10 points, four rebounds).

During the national anthem played before the game, Glover stood on the court amidst a pack of about 40 youngsters, all Columbia youth basketball players attending for Youth Night at Columbia’s Elmer Kreiser Gymnasium.

Perhaps when those players are on the varsity years from, Glover will be nearing another milestone. After all, Kreiser holds the program record in coaching wins at 205.

But that’s for the future. For now, Glover will take a moment to look back.

“I’ll think about it once I get home tonight,” he said.

BOX SCORE