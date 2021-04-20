As basketball all-star games go, they can tend to be high-scoring but uncompetitive affairs.

Tuesday’s Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball senior all-star contest bucked the latter.

The “away” team won 104-96, but the “home” team pulled to within two points in the final minutes after being down by as many 20 points earlier in the night at Hempfield’s Buchanan Gymnasium.

“We just wanted to get out and run and gun and win the game,” Lancaster Mennonite senior Cole Fisher said afterward. “We got up by 20 at one point and we didn’t want to let go of that lead.”

Fisher led the winning team with 18 points. With his team only up 93-91 with under three minutes left, a layup and 3-pointer by Fisher made it 98-91 and put the game out of reach.

It was a fitting end for Fisher, who was finally healthy after playing through numerous nagging injuries en route to helping the Blazers capture the District 3-2A crown in March.

First came a sprained ankle that kept Fisher out of Lancaster Mennonite’s second matchup with Columbia that decided the L-L Section Five crown - the Tide won, 73-65. Then came knee tightness after Fisher, a 6-2 guard, tried to draw a charge on Octorara’s Naji Hamilton, a 6-5 forward, late in the season.

“That’s a heavy dude,” Fisher said of Hamilton. “He kneed me right in my quad. I struggled with knee tightness for the rest of the season. I just had to push through it.”

Fisher looked fine during play, but appeared to be laboring an aching body during dead ball situations throughout the postseason.

“I didn’t feel good in any sense, but the adrenaline helped out a lot,” he said. “Once I got on the court I was fine. Once I came off the court I stayed standing. If I sat down everything would get tight.”

On Tuesday, Hamilton poured in 12 of his 14 points in the second half, as he and Fisher kept their squad in front. The “away” team pushed its largest lead to 82-64 near the start of the fourth quarter before the “home” team began its comeback effort.

Also scoring in double figures for the away squad was Pequea Valley’s Devon Colyer (16 points), Lebanon’s Braden Allwein (13 points), McCaskey’s Sam Hershey (12 points) and Garden Spot’s Jesse Martin (12 points).

On the other side, Warwick’s Kai Cipalla put on a performance with a game-high 33 points, which included four dunks, one of them a fastbreak windmill. A Cipalla jumper cut his team’s deficit to 93-91 with 2:34 to go.

“When we were down 20 we talked about picking it up,” Cipalla said. “We wanted to win.”

Also scoring in double-figures for the “home” squad was Conestoga Valley’s Luke Rumbaugh (13 points), Manheim Central’s Cam Eberly (12 points) and Lancaster Country Day’s Lance Lennon (10 points).

Cipalla is an NCAA Division II Millersville recruit, while Fisher is a D-III Messiah recruit. They were two among many players in Tuesday’s game who will be competing at the next level. But they were also thankful to have the game at all after last year’s senior exhibition was bagged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was great playing against Kai,” Fisher said. “I had a lot of fun joking around with him.”

“It’s awesome,” Cipalla said. “We all know each other well so it’s fun to go out and play with everyone.”

BOX SCORE:

Score by quarters:

Away 34 22 24 24 - 104

Home 26 23 13 34 - 96

Away: Allwein 5 0-0 13, Colyer 7 0-0 16, Erb 3 0-0 7, Fisher 8 0-0 18, Hershey 6 0-0 12, Hilton 2 0-0 4, Martin 4 1-3 12, Rodriguez 4 0-4 8, Hamilton 7 0-0 14. Total: 46 1-7 104.

Home: Baker 0 0-0 0, Cipalla 15 1-2 33, Eberly 6 0-0 12, Smith 2 0-0 5, Hartz 1 0-0 2, Lennon 4 0-0 10, Nash 2 0-0 4, Nuneville 1 0-0 2, Pierson 3 0-0 6, Rumbaugh 6 0-0 13, Scipioni 4 0-0 9. Total: 44 1-2 96.

3-pointers: Away, Allwein 3, Martin 3, Colyer 2, Fisher 2, Erb; Home, Cipalla 2, Lennon 2, Rumbaugh, Scipioni Smith.