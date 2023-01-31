Just three games on Monday’s L-L League girls basketball docket — a pair of nonleague tilts and a Section 3 skirmish, which turned out to be a clinching game for Lancaster Catholic. Here’s the roundup, plus some notables …

NONLEAGUE

Cocalico 40, Penn Manor 39 — Teagan Sahm poured in a season-high 23 points, and the Eagles sweated out the host Comets’ furious fourth-quarter comeback to make it back-to-back victories, on the heels of a 3-game slide. Cocalico had a 20-17 lead at the break, and then used a 10-3 third-quarter clip for a 30-20 cushion. Penn Manor closed the game on a 19-10 run, but couldn’t quite get over the hump. Izzy Kligge scored 13 points and Paityn Smith chipped in with 10 points for the Comets, who suffered their fourth straight setback. It was a must-win scenario for the Eagles in the D3-5A playoff chase. Cocalico is at No. 15, and would be the first team out in the 14-team bracket. Warwick currently occupies the 14-line, and the Warriors are set to host Conestoga Valley on Tuesday. Cocalico is back in action on Tuesday at home vs. undefeated Lebanon, and needs wins — and help — to get into that top 14.

Spring Grove 74, Lampeter-Strasburg 56 — It was a good news/bad news scenario for the host Pioneers. First, the bad news: L-S fell behind 33-27 at the break, and the Rockets exploded for 32 fourth-quarter points to pick up the win. The good news: When Elco fell to Lancaster Catholic in Myerstown, the Pioneers clinched second place — and the L-L League playoff slot — in Section 3. L-S will take on the Section 2 champ in the L-L League quarterfinals on Feb. 11. Monday, Katie Ranck (19 points), Anna Horner (14 points, three 3-pointers) and Leigha Saurbaugh (season-high 10 points) paced the Pioneers, who scored 22 fourth-quarter points of their own — and drained seven 3-pointers in the game — but couldn’t slow down SG. L-S is at No. 7 in the D3-5A power ratings.

Also Monday, Lancaster Catholic put the outright Section 3 championship under lock and key with a victory at Elco. It’s the Crusaders’ sixth straight section crown and 26th overall. Here’s the story …

TUESDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 2

Conestoga Valley at Warwick, 7:30 p.m.

Elizabethtown at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

Ephrata at Manheim Central, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

SECTION 3

Northern Lebanon at Donegal, 7:30 p.m.

SECTION 4

Pequea Valley at Lancaster Country Day, 6:30 p.m.

Octorara at Lancaster Mennonite, 7 p.m.

Annville-Cleona at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

NONLEAGUE

Lebanon at Cocalico, 7:30 p.m.

Central York at Manheim Township, 7:30 p.m.

NOTABLES: Ephrata forces a tie atop the Section 2 charts with a win Tuesday at Manheim Central; the Barons can take a giant leap toward clinching the outright title with a victory. … Pequea Valley and Annville-Cleona will start Tuesday with two losses apiece in the Section 4 chase, both chasing first-place Columbia. That race for second — and the league playoff bid — is going right down to the wire. … Speaking of Columbia: Crimson Tide junior Brooke Droege is poised to the join the 1,000-point club when A-C visits the hill on Tuesday. She’s at 991 points — just 9 shy of the milestone mark. … Lebanon, now the lone undefeated team in the league, will go for an 18-0 getaway at Cocalico on Tuesday. … Also Tuesday, Manheim Township welcomes Central York, the top-ranked team in the D3-6A power ratings, with just one loss. The Panthers handed Lancaster Catholic its first defeat this season last Thursday. The Blue Streaks are 5-1 in their last six games, and are looking to lock up a D3-6A invite. … Thanks to some good folks at Northern Lebanon, I was finally able to track down Vikings’ coach Ken Battistelli’s career record: He’s at 232-135 in his 16th season, heading into Tuesday’s tilt at Donegal.

