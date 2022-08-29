There’s a new girls basketball sheriff in town in Manheim, and he has a mighty familiar face.

Michael Smith, a 2011 Central grad who played football and basketball during his prep days with the Barons, recently gained school board approval to become Central’s girls hoops coach.

He slides in for Tyson Hayes, who stepped down earlier this summer after guiding the Barons to a 44-26 record over the last four seasons. Central captured a piece of the Section 3 title this past winter, and went to the PIAA playoffs for the first time in school history.

Now Smith has the keys to the Barons’ program.

“Coaching is my blood,” Smith said. “And getting to coach at Manheim Central … this is where I want to be.”

Smith does indeed have coaching pulsating through his veins. His dad, Rick Smith, is Central’s middle school football coach, and he’s mentored countless Barons’ gridiron all-star players before they got to the varsity.

Smith, who played football at Lebanon Valley College, where he earned a degree in education, has been coaching in Central’s boys program since he was a junior at LVC. He skippered the Barons’ boys 8th-grade team during his final two years in college, and after graduation, Smith took a job at Central — teaching middle school math — and he became Central’s head JV boys coach for two years.

Smith spent the last five seasons as Charlie Fisher’s boys varsity assistant.

Now, he’s taking on the girls job.

“I’m excited,” Smith said. “With coaching basketball, you’re always evaluating the players you have — boys or girls. Now I have to put in a system that fits the personnel we’ll have. I’ll take everything I’ve learned; I’ve been piling up the knowledge and soaking it all in as an assistant the last nine years. I’m ready to put it into play as the head coach.”

Smith will have a terrific nucleus waiting for him when practice gets started in mid-November, as the Barons are set to return three senior starters: Maddie Knier, an all-state performer who will begin her much-anticipated final season with 1,374 career points, plus scrappy point guard and floor general Abbie Reed and slasher Kaylie Kroll.

Smith said he hopes to have about 20 players on his roster when the season starts the first weekend in December.

“Getting to coach here is special,” Smith said. “I graduated from Manheim Central, and I always admired my coaches here growing up. So to get to come back here and coach is my way of giving back.”

