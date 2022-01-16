Putting together a piece on the 50-year history of Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball required several hours of digging back through archives on newspapers.com. Among many things that struck me was learning the league’s origins.

For instance, the first L-L boys hoops season in 1972-73 was among 15 teams that had previously played under the banner of the Lancaster County Scholastic League, alongside six other teams that came from elsewhere: Annville-Cleona (previously of the Capital Area Conference), Elco and Cedar Crest (previously of the Tri-County League), McCaskey and Lebanon (previously of the Central Penn League) and Northern Lebanon (previously of the Upper Dauphin League).

Coming to the L-L later in the 1970s were Lancaster Catholic and Lebanon Catholic (previously of the Central Penn Catholic Basketball League) and Lancaster Mennonite (previously competed as an independent in basketball).

Many of those other conferences and leagues were either subsumed or dissolved. By comparison, the L-L reaching its 50th season is certainly an accomplishment.

During interviews with current and former league executives, athletic directors and coaches in recent weeks when gathering info on the L-L’s hoops history, we also chatted about how the league has reached the half-century mark. The following is not meant to be an all-encompassing reflection, considering the league had about a dozen sports in its infancy.

Instead, the thoughts below are more basketball-centric, but still worth sharing.

Dick Balderston, L-L executive director from 1994 through 2019

“The only problems we ever ran into as long as I was the executive director, was the question of what section a school was going to be in. …We cooperated very well. We got along very well together. And I think that was the key.”

Hempfield athletic director Steve Polonus

“I’ve been involved in the league for almost 30 years. We’ve had really good leadership. I know other leagues … there have been divisions, groups of athletic directors and different classifications of schools that want to take their ball and go home. We haven’t had that here. Everyone is amicable. … About four or five years ago there was a concerted effort in the league to reach out and get smaller schools. Lancaster Country Day came in. Octorara has been a nice addition. Linden Hall is joining in girls basketball next season. A lot of leagues are looking to pull bigger schools in, our league has made an effort to bring smaller schools in.”

Balderston

“The last year I was executive director, we tried to bring in Lancaster County Christian. But they didn’t think they had enough kids to be involved in the league. I think we’re inclusive, we have everyone in the county we want to get in the county.”

Ron Kennedy, 1982 Donegal alum, former Donegal coach, served as Donegal athletic director from 1996 to 2019, former District Three chairman, current L-L executive director

“In a very general sense there’s so much parity. … The way the sections are aligned in basketball, there are natural rivalries, there’s good basketball. Any given year, anybody can win it.”

Harry Frey, 1958 Penn Manor alum who was the Comets’ boys basketball coach from 1966 to 1978 and girls coach from 1980 to 1985

“I don’t know how it is now, but during my time you had coaches who stayed at one school for a lengthy period of time. You didn’t have too big of a turnover of coaches, so we got to know each other, and we were accepted everywhere we went.”

Warren Goodling, Hempfield boys basketball coach 1985 through 2010

“There’s a general commitment to the league. When I coached at Hempfield and we played nonconference games, we always wanted to represent the league as well as represent us. People I’ve run into across the league are all about trying to make the league better.”

Warwick athletic director Ryan Landis

“My experience in the schools I’ve been involved with is that the upper administration at those schools supported athletics. … We have the right perspective. Although we are competitive, this is supposed to be an extension of the classroom and a positive thing. People in this area see the value in what athletics and extracurriculars do for kids.”

• Sports writer John Walk covers L-L boys basketball for LNP. Email him at jwalk@lnpnews.com, and follow him on Twitter at @JWalkLNP.