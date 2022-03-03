HERSHEY - Linville Hill Christian boys basketball coach Mike Schatzmann called a timeout with his team down five points with under three minutes remaining in the third quarter of Thursday afternoon’s District 3-1A championship against No. 4-seed Lancaster Country Day.

“I just told the kids, ‘Don’t panic,’” Schatzmann said. “Our defense will create our offense.”

The No. 2-seed Warriors responded by stopping LCD on its next five trips down the floor. On the other end, Linville scored the game’s next nine points. The Warriors later hit clutch shots down the stretch and closed out the game at the free-throw line en route to a 51-42 win in a highly-athletic matchup featuring nine lead changes inside Hershey’s Giant Center.

A team from Lancaster County has now won the District 3-1A crown four years in a row. Linville, located just east of Strasburg and south of Kinzers in Paradise, won its first district crown in its fifth year as a varsity program.

It’s also the first district title for Schatzmann, a Pequea Valley alum and former PV skipper who last coached inside the Giant Center in 2009 when he steered the Braves to a district final appearance.

Schatzmann got out of coaching after the 2009 season in order to watch son Mike, a 1-000-point scorer at PV, play at Elizabethtown College.

“Then these guys (at Linville) called and took me golfing,” Schatzmann said. “They said, ‘Would you think about coaching again?’ I said, ‘I’ll think about.’”

While Linville has had a kindergarten through eighth grade school since 1944, the high school only began in 2016-17. The first year of the varsity basketball program was the 2017-18 school year.

Schatzmann was hired as the new Linville coach in 2020, going 14-6 last season. Linville (22-3) began this season 16-0 before back-to-back losses to Lancaster County Christian and Steel-High. It hasn’t lost a game since then.

With a starting five featuring just one senior, Linville has gotten this far with a fast-paced offense and a stifling defense that has now held opponents under 50 points in all but four games.

A Cougars team averaging 53 points a game was held 11 points below that average Thursday.

“Coach says everyday at practice, ‘Nobody plays harder than us,’” Linville junior guard Daniel King said. “We’re going to play our butts off every game. We’re going to play harder than the other team.”

Up 24-22 at halftime, Linville held LCD (16-9) to 32 percent shooting from the floor in the second half (8 for 25). Cougars’ leading-scorer Grant Landis, who came in averaging 29 points a game over his last six contests, scored 17, but did so by shooting 29.2 percent from the floor (7 of 24). Warriors’ defender Tim Fisher did an excellent job of staying with Landis, who often encountered a pair of defenders and contested shots each time he drove the lane. LCD made six of 20 attempts from beyond the arc (30 percent).

LCD pushed its largest lead to 31-26 at the 2:19 mark of the third quarter before Linville’s 9-0 run to go up 35-31.

Landis scored nine of his points on 3-pointers in the final four minutes. The first put LCD up 36-35, the second up 39-37 and the last tying it at 42-42.

Each time, Linville responded on the other end: a Matthew Lapp layup to go up 37-36, a King 3-pointer to go up 40-39, and a King 3-ball to go up 45-42.

From there, the Warriors went 6 for 8 at the free-throw line and kept LCD scoreless on its final five shot attempts.