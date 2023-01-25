Here’s where everyone stands in the L-L League girls basketball section races, with the last full night of league play set for Feb. 9.

The top two finishers in each section qualify for the L-L League playoffs, which are set for Feb. 11, Feb. 14 and Feb. 16.

SECTION 1

OUT FRONT: Lebanon (7-0 league, 16-0 overall).

SECOND PLACE: Cedar Crest (5-2, 13-6).

STILL IN THE MIX: Manheim Township (3-4, 11-6), McCaskey (3-4, 11-8).

SKINNY: Lebanon has clinched no worse than a tie for the title; the Cedars shared the Section 2 championship with Ephrata last season. … Cedar Crest is at Lebanon on Friday; if the Cedars defend home court, they’d lock up the outright section title. … Cedar Crest needs one more victory to secure no worse than second place, with Township and McCaskey in chase mode, needing victories and Cedar Crest losses to jump into the 2-slot. … Three biggest questions here: Can Lebanon lock it up outright on Friday? Can the Cedars run the table for a perfect 22-0 regular-season ride? And can Cedar Crest fend off the peloton for a league playoff bid?

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDINGS, STATS, SCHEDULES

SECTION 2

OUT FRONT: Manheim Central (8-0, 14-3).

SECOND PLACE: Ephrata (6-1, 12-4).

STILL IN THE MIX: Warwick (4-3, 7-10).

SKINNY: Central, which is riding a scathing-hot 8-game winning streak, has a game in hand, with four more section games to go. If the Barons and Ephrata continue to win out, Central hosts Ephrata on Jan. 31, and the Barons could conceivably clinch the outright title that night in Manheim. … Warwick’s chances took a hit Tuesday when the Warriors fell to Solanco. They’ll need wins, plus Central/Ephrata setbacks, to get back up to the 2-line. … Ephrata shared the Section 2 title with Lebanon last season, and has won back-to-back-to-back section crowns. Central shared the Section 3 championship with Lampeter-Strasburg last winter.

SECTION 3

OUT FRONT: Lancaster Catholic (7-0, 16-0).

SECOND PLACE: Lampeter-Strasburg (6-1, 11-5).

STILL IN THE MIX: Elco (3-3, 7-9), Northern Lebanon (3-3, 11-6).

SKINNY: Catholic has clinched at least a tie for the section crown, the Crusaders’ sixth in a row and 26th overall. Catholic can clinch the title outright on Friday when second-place L-S pays a visit to the Crusaders’ house. … L-S shared the Section 3 crown with Manheim Central last season. … Elco and Northern Lebanon are hanging on by a thread, and need wins and L-S losses to wedge their way up to second place — and nab the L-L League playoff invite.

SECTION 4

OUT FRONT: Columbia (7-0, 13-3).

SECOND PLACE: Annville-Cleona (5-2, 12-5), Pequea Valley (6-2, 15-2).

STILL IN THE MIX: Lancaster Country Day (4-3, 9-4).

SKINNY: Columbia won the Section 5 championship last season, and is closing in fast on back-to-back titles with five games still to go in section play. … A-C and PV have two losses apiece, so that needs to get worked out. The Braves visit the Dutchmen on Feb. 6; that will be PV’s last section game, while A-C finishes up Feb. 8 vs. Linden Hall. A-C also has one more game vs. Columbia, on Jan. 31. PV’s lone two losses this winter are vs. the Crimson Tide. … Country Day will need wins — and help. The Cougars still get Columbia, A-C and PV head-to-head down the stretch, so they control their own league playoff destiny.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage