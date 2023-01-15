Chasing a dream, 5 high school boys basketball players have forgone L-L League for prep schools this winter

A recent trend in high school boys basketball has finally hit the Lancaster-Lebanon League — top-flight players leaving their hometown public schools to play at preparatory schools.

At least five such players who could be playing in the L-L League this season are instead playing elsewhere.

Former Lampeter-Strasburg star Ty Burton and former Manheim Township player Eric Baldassarre are now teammates at IMG Academy in Florida. Matt Gilhool, the second-leading scorer for Elizabethtown last season, is now at Westtown School in Chester County. DeMajh Salisbery, the second-leading scorer as a junior guard for Conestoga Valley last year, has since reclassified (pushed back his graduation by a year) to the class of 2024 and transferred to Perkiomen School in Montgomery County. And Jared Kumah, the second-leading scorer as a sophomore at McCaskey a year ago, has reclassified to the class of 2025 and transferred to Victory Rock Prep in Florida.

A similar athlete with local ties is Augie Gerhart, who played his freshman and sophomore seasons at Cocalico and who has since reclassified to the class of 2023 at the Hill School in Montgomery County, where he’s in his second year of playing.

Each player has a different reasoning as to why they made the move, with one common thread: By going the prep school route, they increased their odds at potentially landing NCAA Division I athletic scholarships.

The topic is a polarizing one; some onlookers are understanding of the players’ motives while others are not, preferring those players compete for the varsity program of the school district in which they grew up.

It has also left many to wonder how we got here, and whether the trend is here to stay.

'Chase a dream'

Of the aforementioned players, L-L League fans are likely most familiar with Burton, who as a sophomore phenom at L-S a year ago hit the game-winning shot in the L-L League final, led the Pioneers to a District Three Class 5A championship and helped them win their first 28 games.

“It’s hard to leave something after what happened last season,” Burton said. “That had a big part of me. I really care a lot about my community and everything. What we did was special. It’s hard to leave. That’s what made everything difficult.”

Burton is also the smallest in stature of the aforementioned players, at 5 feet, 10 inches tall, which makes his case a unique one in that, as a result of his lack of height, he likely has the toughest road to attracting interest from Division I coaches. It's likely why, even after the exploits of his all-state sophomore campaign, Burton had just one D-I offer, from Manhattan College.

Burton was advised by some people in his inner circle to return to L-S for his junior season this winter and put up numbers so bonkers they would catch the eyes of college coaches.

What was Burton’s response?

“He made a mature, good point to me,” Todd O’Brien said. “His chance to get better everyday as a basketball player was down at IMG.”

O’Brien is a Garden Spot alum coming off Year 10 of a pro career overseas. He spends the offseason training high schoolers, including Burton, Gerhart and Gilhool, among others.

“IMG has more flexibility with its day-to-day schedule with school,” O’Brien said. “Ty will be on a strict weight room program … everyday in practice he’ll be battling Division I kids.”

Since 2017, nine IMG Academy alums have been selected in the NBA draft, including Duke product Mark Williams, who was picked 15th overall by the New Orleans Pelicans last year.

Said Ty Burton’s dad and L-S boys varsity assistant coach Ed Burton, “Ty feels that to get the attention of these college coaches that this year, in particular, is the year he must improve and he has to go the route where he can improve the most and the fastest. That’s why he’s at IMG.”

Ty Burton is a starter for IMG, while Baldassarre is a threat off the bench as the team’s third-leading scorer.

The younger brother of Manheim Township girls basketball 1,000-point scorer Megan Baldassarre, Eric Baldassarre is a 6-foot-3 guard who played his freshman year with the Blue Streaks. He saw mop-up time off the bench in his first three varsity games before putting up 18 points in Manheim Township’s 2021 season finale, a district playoff loss in which Manheim Township was without four starters due to COVID-19 contact-tracing protocols.

Shortly thereafter, Baldassarre, on the advice of Burton, attended a hoops showcase watched by IMG coaches. Baldassarre is now in Year Two at IMG.

“I wouldn’t say I have any regrets making this decision,” Baldassarre said. “I’m at one of the premier academies in the world for any sport. I miss my friends from back home. It’s a unique opportunity to be able to play the game I love pretty much every day of the week.”

Kumah averaged 10.1 points per game for McCaskey a year ago. A 6-foot-6 guard, Kumah has since reclassified to the Class of 2025 in order to fulfill his quest to play spring and summer ball for Team Thrill, a club program that competes in the Under Armour Association and is coached by Tony Durant, the older brother of NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

As a result of his reclassification, Kumah needed to find a prep school to finish out his high school years. Kumah is now a starter at Victory Rock Prep in Florida, a school he heard about through Malachi Palmer, a Harrisburg native and combo guard who has jumped around prep schools in recent years and already has multiple Division I offers.

Kumah ultimately hopes to land a D-I scholarship because he doesn’t want his parents, natives of Ghana, to be burdened with paying for his college education — Kumah was born in New Jersey but lived in Ghana until he was 8 years old.

“I want to go to college,” Kumah said, “and not have my parents pay for me.”

Victory Rock Prep, founded in 2012, lists on its website 35 basketball alums who have gone on to play at the collegiate level, 26 of them at D-I programs.

Salisbery, a son of McCaskey legend Dustin Salisbery, won a District Three Class 1A crown with independent startup La Academia as a freshman in 2021, then averaged 14.2 points per game as a sophomore at Conestoga Valley in 2022.

He is now at Perkiomen, whose website states that it has sent 19 players to NCAA Division I programs since 2017, most notably Chris Arcidiacono, now a senior starter at Villanova.

“DeMajh needed to make a splash,” Philly Pride AAU coach Brandon Williams said. “What can he do to make a splash? Perkiomen is a school like Westtown, The Hill School.”

Westtown is where 6-11 junior forward and Elizabethtown native Matt Gilhool is playing. Gilhool said he heard about Westtown being an option for him through Williams, his AAU coach.

Big aspirations

Westtown has won four of the last six Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association championships — it beat Perkiomen in the final last year — and made headlines a few years ago when 7-foot-1 product Mo Bamba was selected sixth overall in the 2018 NBA draft by the Orlando Magic. Current Duke freshman Derek Lively, also 7-1, played at Westtown last season.

The Hill School, located in Montgomery County, north of Philadelphia, is where Gerhart, a Denver native and 6-9 Class of 2023 forward, is playing.

Gilhool and Gerhart are the exceptions in terms of others mostly being in agreement as to why they made the jump to prep schools, in that they’re both towering forwards who will likely see others in similar height and skill in both practice and competition, as opposed to staying in the L-L League, where there aren’t many players in similar stature.

Gerhart also said he left Cocalico for a couple other reasons. The first is that he missed the majority of his original junior season (2020-21) with the Eagles due to a broken wrist. He returned just in time to compete in the postseason, when Cocalico reached the 2021 District Three Class 5A championship game.

“He lost his junior year both athletically and academically,” father Marty Gerhart said. “The academic decline including COVID was significant. To have an opportunity to go to The Hill School, focus on basketball, get himself back on track, was tremendous.”

The Hill School, a respected academic institution, would also help Augie Gerhart’s quest in landing at a college with high academic standards.

“The decision wasn’t a basketball decision with Augie,” Marty Gerhart said. “He had expressed high academic aspirations.”

Gerhart reclassified to the Class of 2023, is in his second year playing at The Hill School and is now a recruit of the University of Pennsylvania, where he will play basketball in the Ivy League.

“It was hard,” Gerhart said of the decision to leave Cocalico for The Hill School. “Really hard. I definitely had a lot of sleepless nights. I’m an overthinker. There’s so much history with Cocalico and my family. … We’re going back a lot of generations who have all graduated from Cocalico. But I wanted to chase a dream.”

Meanwhile, Gilhool, as of July had athletic scholarship offers from Penn State, Bryant, Rutgers, Mississippi State, West Virginia, Fairfield and Iona. Many more Division I offers seem likely to follow in the near future.

“I really just love being able to play basketball whenever,” Gilhool said. “We’ve been working out since I got on campus. It’s been awesome.”

It should be noted here the class schedules at these prep schools are similar to that of college in terms of hours spent in a classroom, but the academics are still rigorous, especially at The Hill School, Perkiomen and Westtown.

“Classes are shorter but academics here are difficult,” Gilhool said. “These kids are geniuses here. It’s hard to adjust coming from a public school to a boarding school. The work here is crazy.”

It should also be noted the sticker price for annual boarding basketball players is in the $70,000 range for those at The Hill School, Perkiomen and Westtown, and $87,900 for those at IMG. Victory Rock Prep annual tuition ranges from $18,000 to $30,000.

Tuition is based on need and financial aid is available at each school. For example, Kumah said he’s attending Victory Rock Prep on a full scholarship.

'Supply and demand'

The Amateur Athletic Union has been around since 1888, seven years after James Naismith created basketball in 1881. However, the AAU has taken on a different prominence over the last two decades or so in terms of being a key platform on which college basketball coaches find and recruit high school players.

Wrapped into that scene over the last dozen years are tournaments, all-star showcases and camps sponsored by major shoe companies that have replaced high school ball as the primary recruiting ground of college coaches.

The catchall term commonly referred to for all of this is grassroots basketball, which takes place in the spring and summer months.

Over the last half-dozen years, though, the prep school scene has turned into the popular avenue during the winter months for the top-level high school basketball players hoping to get recruited by college coaches.

The answer as to why that has happened is multi-pronged.

Until 2018, college players could transfer from one school to another, but would have to sit out the next season at their new school. That regulation was scrapped starting in 2018, allowing players to transfer and play right away, turning into a college version of free agency.

Throw in the COVID-19 pandemic, which gave college players on rosters in 2020 the option for another year of athletic eligibility.

On top of that the NCAA in 2019 introduced measures to cut back on the live periods in which college coaches can contact and evaluate high school players at grassroots events.

All of those prongs have added up to this: over the last handful of years, those coming out of high school have had a harder road to plow in landing a spot on one of the NCAA’s 351 Division I men’s basketball rosters.

As a result, talented high school players looking to stand out in the midst of an aggressive market likely feel it’s necessary to take a step beyond grassroots basketball by also attending a prep school.

“Supply and demand is different,” Millersville men’s basketball coach Casey Stitzel said. “Right now if you’re a high school player, supply and demand is not in your favor. Five years ago if you were a good high school player from anywhere and you had multiple offers, you held the power.”

Not anymore.

“The portal is the new thing,” Stitzel said. “That’s the new fad. A number of college coaches aren’t even looking at high school kids. They’re looking at the portal. Plus, with COVID, college players have eligibility left.”

Last season, the NCAA Division II Marauders won 25 games and reached the PSAC title game, leading to Stitzel being named the PSAC Coach of the Year. A lot of players from that squad either graduated or ran out of athletic eligibility. As a result, Stitzel and his staff brought in two players from the transfer portal, three players from prep schools, and two players from traditional high school programs.

“Some of the prep school kids we got are a little more ahead (than the players from high school),” Stitzel said.

But, Stitzel noted, he can still get players from traditional high school teams who adjust well to the college game.

“It depends on where they’ve been, how they’ve been coached,” Stitzel said. “It’s a lot of a guessing game because you have to figure out how a kid gets to your program and where he is coming from.”

“It’s not a slam dunk, to use a metaphor,” said Andy Burkholder, a Cocalico alum who has been the head coach at D-II American International College in Massachusetts since 2014.

“It’s disappointing on one end (to see high school players go the prep school route) just as a general fan and former player in the L-L League,” Burkholder said. “But in some ways it’s understandable.”

In recent years during the winter months, Burkholder said he has more often recruited at prep school games than he has elsewhere.

“The better players with good grades do get swept up by the prep schools here in New England,” Burkholder said. “Our roster now is about half prep school guys, couple high school guys.”

But Burkholder, who played college ball at D-III Elizabethtown, takes a measured approach to recruiting.

“What it comes down to is how good is the high school program?” he said. “What level is that kid? If they’re Andy Burkholder going D-III, then Cocalico is fine. But for Augie Gerhart maybe the right thing was to do what he did.”

'Represent your community?'

Others may argue that high school boys basketball players, if they’re good enough, will get noticed by college coaches on the grassroots scene regardless of where they play in the winter months. Plus, the advent of social media and video platforms like Youtube and Hudl have helped players in terms of exposure.

“There are no secrets anymore,” Ephrata varsity boys coach Scott Gaffey said. “With games being live-streamed, if you’re good enough to play at the next level, you’re going to get noticed.”

Gaffey is one of a few L-L boys varsity skippers who also coach a grassroots club team in the spring and summer months.

“You’ll still get the same chances to play D-I regardless of where you play high school ball,” Gaffey said. “Look at Taylor Funk. I was helping out at Manheim Central when Funk was playing there. … he was getting recruited to go all over the place.”

Funk stayed at Manheim Central and became a Barons legend, leaving as the program’s all-time leading scorer, among other accomplishments. A 6-foot-9 guard/forward, Funk went on to put together a stellar three-year campaign at Division I St. Joe’s and is now a grad student and second-leading scorer for D-I Utah State in what has been a phenomenal 2022-23 season so far for the Aggies.

Funk is one of a few examples in recent years of District Three products who played for their hometown schools and went on to lead productive careers at the next level.

Another is Marquette 6-foot-2 sophomore starter Stevie Mitchell, the all-time leading scorer for Wilson in nearby Berks County.

“IMG wanted him (Mitchell) heavy,” Philly Pride coach Brandon Williams said. “Me and Stevie sat down and said, ‘What is it you cannot get done here (at Wilson)?’ In regards to development it’s a little easier for guards to stay where they are (at their hometown school) because you see more competition at the guard spot. … Going to IMG would help but would he have to do it? No.”

Similar to Mitchell in size is 6-2 guard Eli Brooks, an alum of Spring Grove in nearby York County who is now a starter in the NBA’s G-League after finishing as a 1,000-point scorer at Michigan.

There’s also a case to be made for Lonnie Walker IV, a 6-4 guard who led Reading to the 2017 PIAA Class 6A championship, spent a year at Miami and is now a fifth-year pro in the NBA, with the Los Angeles Lakers.

You could even throw Todd O’Brien into that mix. The 6-foot-11 center and 2007 Garden Spot alum, a little more than 15 years ago, turned down a pair of offers to play for private schools in the Philadelphia Catholic League, a basketball hotbed annually full of D-I recruits. While he understands things have changed in terms of college recruitment since he was in high school, O’Brien remains glad he stayed at Garden Spot.

“I can say my junior and senior years at Garden Spot were the most fun years I had playing basketball,” O’Brien said. “I had fun years overseas. But I had more fun playing with my best friends.”

O’Brien went on to play at Bucknell and St. Joe’s and has since made a good living playing professionally overseas for a full decade.

“So I think there’s still a road,” Conestoga Valley boys varsity coach Jim Shipper said. “It’s a slippery slope. You don’t want to offend anyone. Everyone has that right (to attend a prep school). Everyone has that decision. But also at the heart of it all is, don’t you want to represent your community? I think a lot of that has been lost in the last five to 10 years.”

Similar thoughts weighed on the mind of Hempfield senior point guard Miguel Pena last summer when he nearly left for a prep school in Florida.

“I couldn’t bring myself to do it,” Pena said. “If I would’ve went to Florida, I would’ve regretted not being at Hempfield with the guys I’ve been with since sixth grade. I would’ve been betraying them.”

On a similar note, 6-8 Central York sophomore Ben Rill is now back with his hometown school district after spending last season at Westtown.

“It didn’t benefit (Rill) in terms of his individual growth (by staying at Westtown),” Columbia boys varsity coach Kerry Glover said. “He didn’t play a lot at Westtown. It doesn’t make any sense for him to stay there.”

It’s worth mentioning here that there’s the option of playing for your hometown high school team, graduating, and then taking a year or two playing at a prep school, academy or junior college in hopes to land a D-I scholarship. In recent years, that path has been followed by Colgate starter Ryan Moffatt (Hempfield), UMBC starter Colton Lawrence (Elco), UT Martin sophomore David Kamwanga (Lancaster Catholic) and former Florida Gulf Coast player Dom London (Octorara).

So there are multiple options for those hoping to land a D-I scholarship. It should also be noted athletic scholarships are awarded in some form at most D-II programs.

“There’s another story there in just answering the question of, ‘What do you need to be recruited for college?’” longtime Octorara boys varsity coach Gene Lambert said. “Because there are a lot of parents out here who have no clue.”

Stitzel, the Millersville coach, agrees.

“There are very rarely kids getting the right advice right now,” Stitzel said. “Gene is spot on. That is the biggest issue not only in basketball but every sport is lack of education of college recruiting, exposure, playing AAU, high school, understanding different leagues. It’s a very small group who does understand.”

'The new norm'

Shipper, who’s in his 14th year as a head coach overall, said there are a pair of standout players in the Buckskins’ middle school ranks who he fears won’t finish their playing careers in the school district.

“When I first got into coaching, it was, ‘Can you keep the kid in your school? Keep them from going to Trinity, Bishop McDevitt, York Catholic, Lancaster Catholic?’” Shipper said. “I’m not saying they’re being recruited away. But you always wondered if you would lose a kid to one of those schools. Now it’s evolved into, ‘Will I lose them to a prep school?’”

Elizabethtown boys varsity coach Lee Eckert is in a similar boat in that Gilhool has a younger brother currently playing in the Bears middle school program who is also tall and talented.

“Maybe that’s the new norm,” Eckert said. “Play a year or two for your public school team and then leave.”

Eckert, though, respects and understands the decision Matt Gilhool made to leave for Westtown.

“It’s different with guys like Matthew because he is a giant,” Eckert said. “The reality is he left and within days he was up to six, seven, eight college offers.”

Eckert was a big man in his playing days for Hempfield and D-III Elizabethtown College.

“I would have had confidence in teaching him (Gilhool),” Eckert said. “But I don’t have the same contact list (of college coaches) as the Westtown coach does.”

Eckert and Gilhool still communicate quite often.

“It’s tough because I’m in a kids-first business,” Eckert said. “Whatever is best for him (Gilhool) in his journey. It’s his life. It sucks for us but he’ll never be able to have that doubt in his mind like, ‘What if?’”

Like Eckert, Cocalico boys varsity coach Seth Sigman lost a big man in Gerhart to a prep school. Unlike Eckert, Sigman has trouble getting on board with players taking that path.

“I’ll never get there,” Sigman said. “For me, the purity of high school basketball, you play for that name across your chest and the school district in which you grew up, not the one you transferred to because it was a better opportunity.”

Lambert, the Octorara coach, agrees.

“My thing is we lost where you want to be the best player in your school ever,” Lambert said. “It used to be, ‘I grew up watching so and so play from the time I was five and I want to break his records. I want to be the hometown hero.’”

Lambert, who lost a top Octorara player to a prep school a half-dozen years ago, then mentioned a recent story by LNP|LancasterOnline about the 50-year reunion of the 1972 Penn Manor basketball team that won a league title led by Wally Walker, who went on to become a star at Virginia and later won two NBA titles.

“The Penn Manor guys from '72, what if Wally Walker decides to leave?” Lambert said. “Then you don’t have that story. You don’t have those guys coming together and being a part of something special all these years later.”

But one could argue Burton and his L-S teammates put together the best season in program history last year, thus leaving a long-lasting impression on the minds of L-S fans for years to come. What more could Burton have accomplished if he returned to L-S?

“He probably would’ve ended up being the leading scorer in school history if he returned,” father Ed Burton said. “But that’s not what gets Ty up in the morning.”

What does get him up in the morning?

“Definitely something that keeps me motivated is all the people counting on me to achieve my goals and chase my dreams,” Ty Burton said. “My drive to pursue what I want to do. I want to make money playing basketball one day. That’s what drives me.”