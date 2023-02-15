Chase Calabretta held the ball for a split-second longer before taking his final two attempts. There was no hiding from the situation. He knew what was at stake.

Hempfield’s senior released the first shot. Swish. He released the second. Swish again.

A two-point lead swelled to four and the Black Knights escaped danger. It was impossible to overlook those free throws as the players untucked their jerseys and walked toward a triumphant locker room. They were essential, just like Calabretta is to his team.

“He’s got the heart of a champion,” coach Danny Walck said. “He understands his role so well. He’s just a pleasure. A great student and a great teammate. A very coachable kid.”

Hempfield withstood a withering challenge and edged Warwick 49-43 in the Lancaster-Lebanon League boys basketball semifinals at Conestoga Valley Wednesday night. The Black Knights will face Manheim Central for the championship at Manheim Township Friday at 7 p.m.

Hempfield was ahead 45-43 with 1:18 left when Calabretta stepped to the line for the front end of a 1-and-1. If he missed, Warwick was going to have a chance to tie or take the lead.

He didn’t miss.

“You’re tired at the end,” Calabretta said. “I just wanted to get all my strength in those last few free throws to put it away. You’ve just got to clear your mind and treat it like any other shot. You can’t get lost in the moment.”

Hempfield (21-2) was confident with Calabretta in the spotlight. The Black Knights saw him come through in a similar spot against McCaskey earlier this season. They knew the pressure wasn’t going to faze him.

“All season he knocks them down, especially in the clutch,” senior Michael Rieker said. “He’s cold-blooded. Without him, I don’t think we’d be in this situation.”

There’s no disguising how badly Hempfield’s players want to win this tournament. It’s written all over their faces. They lost in the final two years running. They’ve been counting down to these games for the past 12 months.

Hempfield trailed by three at halftime and by one heading into the fourth quarter. As the vice tightened and each possession became more critical, the Black Knights performed better.

Miguel Pena, who scored a game-high 20 points, drilled a 3-pointer to snap a 39-39 tie with 6:10 left. Calabretta converted a 3-point play to stretch the lead to six.

“We want to be in these situations,” Rieker said. “These guys have been waiting on this league title. Waiting and waiting. We’ve been working all year for it. When adversity hits, it’s good that we try to embrace it instead of running away from it.”

Trevor Evans and Caleb Johnsen each scored 11 points for Warwick (16-7), which lost for just the second time in nine games. Thomas Jeanes hit two 3-pointers that helped give the Warriors the lead heading into the final period.

There are several reasons Hempfield went undefeated in Section One and hasn’t lost since Dec. 28. The Black Knights are big. They’re physical. They play hard-hosed defense. The factor that shouldn’t be ignored is their unselfishness.

“They like each other,” Walck said. “They say, ‘What do I need to do today or what role must I play for us to win?’ They’ve done that for 23 games. Obviously they’re a special group.”

For this game, one of Calabretta’s roles was to sink two pressure-packed free throws. After the handshake line was finished, he paused, looked up at the ceiling of Rill Gymnasium and exhaled.

“The greatest thing about Chase is he has that quiet confidence,” Walck said. “He’s going to do what you ask. I’m thrilled for him. I know how hard he has worked to be in that position, take advantage of it and knock those down.”

The heart of a champion.

That last word is the one Hempfield hopes will define its season. Calabretta and his teammates are one win from being crowned.