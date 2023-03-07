The words grabbed Charlie Detz’s attention even as he tried to focus on the district championship game. He looked up at the stands in search of the person who screamed them.

“Why don’t you go down to Double-A next year, Charlie?” the voice boomed.

Detz didn’t take offense. In fact, he found it amusing. It was a reminder of his unusual place in the heated rivalry between Lancaster Catholic and Columbia.

“I was once one of the people yelling the things they were yelling at me,” Detz said. “You get caught up in that emotion. I get it.”

The caretaker of Catholic’s girls basketball tradition happens to be one of Columbia’s greats. That will always feel a bit strange.

When the two sides squared off in the Class 3A final last week, Detz returned to Columbia’s doghouse. Catholic won its fifth District Three title in the coach’s nine seasons. This one was taken from his alma mater after the Crusaders dropped down from Class 4A.

Detz is 223-32 since replacing Lamar Kauffman in 2014. Catholic won 62 consecutive games at one point, then a PIAA record, and claimed a state championship five years ago.

One of the Lancaster-Lebanon League’s best players has become one of its most accomplished coaches. Detz is tough, demanding and beloved. It’s hard to be all three of those things.

“He’s very competitive; he’s no nonsense,” said Mark Wisler, who coached under Detz at Columbia. “He finds a way to get the most out of his players. He won as a player and he’s winning now as a coach. His resume speaks for itself.”

A marshmallow

There was a moment during Catholic’s win over York Catholic in the district semifinals that put Detz’s perpetual balancing act on display.

Rylee Kraft committed a turnover and was pulled from the game. Detz ripped into his 6-0 forward, one of the L-L League’s most versatile and dynamic players. Kraft took the criticism and then a seat on the bench.

“He’s definitely very hard on me,” Kraft said. “But he knows what my potential is. He just wants to see the best in us and has really high expectations.”

What bothered Detz wasn’t the turnover. It was the circumstances that led to the turnover. It was a repeat mistake that was covered that week in practice. Detz needed to make a point.

No one is on the receiving end of Detz’s tirades more often than Mary Bolesky. The point guard is an extension of her coach and is treated accordingly.

“He is tough,” Bolesky said. “But he wants the best for us. That’s why we’re so successful. Every day at practice he brings that intensity and we feed off it. That’s why we’re here now.”

The best in us. The best for us.

Those phrases found their way into most conversations about Detz’s coaching style.

Lily Lehman has seen it from a different side. The junior transferred to Catholic after playing at Lancaster Mennonite as a freshman. She has experienced Detz as both her coach and her opponent.

“Playing against him, you definitely hear him,” Lehman said. “I knew what I was getting into. But I knew I could handle it. He’s passionate. He loves us with all of his heart.”

Catholic’s roster is filled with high achievers. Success for them isn’t measured in wins. It’s measured by their pursuit of perfection.

Detz brings the same tough love attitude to the Crusaders that he brought during three seasons coaching Columbia’s boys and four seasons with Penn Manor’s boys.

“They want that kind of coaching,” he said. “They want to be pushed. If you’re telling me you want to be the best version of yourself, how can I help you get there? Sometimes I’m gonna have to get on you. They want it and they respond to it.”

When Detz made his way to the locker room after Catholic defeated Columbia, his players were waiting with a surprise. They dumped water on their coach the moment he passed through the door.

Catholic assistant Allison Perez said Caroline Scarff used an interesting word to describe Detz at a banquet years ago. Marshmallow. Underneath it all, he’s a softie.

“He’s a big, wonderful guy,” Perez said. “They know deep down he looks at them as his own kids. They know that he wants the best for them. They like the spirit that he brings. That competitive nature he brings. That’s what gets us to have the success we have.”

Detz has been on the sideline for 16 years. Coaching first became an interest in college, when he learned from a legend at Franklin & Marshall.

An All-American

Glenn Robinson vividly remembers a media day from nearly three decades ago. Questions were left on a table and coaches were asked to answer them.

If you could coach any player in the Centennial Conference, which one would you choose?

Muhlenberg’s Dave Madeira picked up that piece of paper. His answer was Detz. It was the correct answer at the time. Detz grew from 6-foot-5, 190 pounds to 6-8, 250 during his four seasons at F&M. By the end of his college career, he was a force.

“If Charlie had both feet in the lane, it was over,” Robinson said. “You weren’t going to stop him.”

Robinson was on his way to 967 career wins, the most in Division III history. Detz was one of the coach’s greatest finds. He was a three-year starter and two-time honorable mention All-American.

“You didn’t have to teach him anything a second time,” Robinson said. “You would teach step one and he would do two, three and four himself. He would take the concept and run with it. He was just a dream to coach.”

Detz credits Robinson and former Columbia coach Rick Bentley for helping him build a foundation in coaching.

Robinson invited Detz back to F&M for a summer camp after he graduated. Detz’s presentation was impressive.

“That’s when it hit me,” Robinson said. “Holy smokes. He remembered everything that we did. The drills. The keywords. All the things necessary to teach the campers low-post play. He commanded their attention.”

Detz was a 1,000-point scorer and all-league selection at Columbia. He surpassed 1,000 points and was the all-time leading offensive rebounder at F&M. He’s in the Hall of Fame at both schools.

Bolesky said she looked up at the banner when Catholic played at Columbia’s gym and saw Detz’s name. He suited up alongside Mike Wisler and Will Patton during a golden era of Columbia hoops.

Detz then started his coaching journey in his hometown.

“I learned a lot from him,” Mark Wisler said. “I think he brought a lot of the principles he learned at F&M. His attention to detail. His game planning. His overall preparation for practices and games. I was very fortunate to coach underneath him.”

Some are lucky to be remembered at one place. From Columbia to F&M to Lancaster Catholic, Detz has made his mark on three.

A lasting imprint

Detz sat in the hallway outside of Catholic’s victorious locker room last week still drenched from his unexpected postgame shower. It’s difficult for him to stand for too long these days. Pain radiates from his left hip down to his knee. He said he’ll address it after Catholic plays in the PIAA Tournament, which starts with a home game against Mastery Charter Friday.

A chair was provided for Detz so he could get off his feet for a few minutes.

“They don’t spoil me,” he said with a smile. “This was a one-time thing.”

Detz’s success at Catholic is easy to take for granted. It was the L-L’s top program before he arrived. He has kept it going by winning 87% of his games.

Former players, some dating back to Detz’s first season, send him text messages about what they’re doing today. His coaching extends beyond the gymnasium walls. Championships are only one measuring stick.

“This is about how you can impact lives,” Detz said. “We talk about life experiences more than basketball. I want them to leave with these gold medals. That’s great. But I want them to leave with experiences they’re going to cherish and make them better prepared to enter adulthood.”

Catholic’s dynasty is still going strong. The secret is what Detz brings out in his players.

The best of them.