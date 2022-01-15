Nine big games on Friday’s L-L League girls basketball slate, with plenty of intriguing outcomes. Here’s the roundup, plus plenty of news and notables …

SECTION 1-2 CROSSOVERS

Cedar Crest 44, Lebanon 37 — That’s a wrap for the Cedars’ glittering 7-game winning streak, as the Falcons held Lebanon to 2 second-quarter points, and made their 19-14 halftime lead stand up. Mallory Deiderick (season-high 17 points) and Sarah Batra (11 points) led Cedar Crest on the stat sheet; Kailah Correa flipped in 20 points for the Cedars, who remained alone in first place in the Section 2 chase despite the setback — Lebanon’s first league loss this season. The Falcons won their third straight and remained within shouting distance of the lead pack in Section 1.

Hempfield 47, Warwick 27 — Make that a 10-0 getaway for the reigning L-L League champs, as the Black Knights rode into Lititz, built a commanding 27-7 halftime lead, and topped the Warriors to remain perfect — and alone atop the Section 1 heap. Sophia Ott (19 points, three 3-pointers) and Lauren Moffatt (11 points) paced Hempfield, which opened up some more breathing room with an 18-8 third-quarter spree. Olivia Shertzer scored 9 points for Warwick, which dropped its fifth game in a row.

Penn Manor 31, Ephrata 28 — The host Comets trailed 17-15 at the break, but outscored the Mountaineers 16-11 in the second half to remain on Hempfield’s heels in the Section 1 race. Lily Sugra scored 11 points to pace a balanced attack for Penn Manor, while Cara Tiesi and Brynn Adams bucketed 8 points apiece for Ephrata.

Manheim Township 45, Elizabethtown 25 — Missy Welch (15 points) and Ava Byrne (14 points) led the offense, and the Blue Streaks used to a 16-6 second-quarter clip for a 27-11 halftime cushion and beat the Bears in E-town for their third win in a row. Jade Love-Morris scored 14 points for the Bears, who suffered their fourth straight setback.

L-L LEAGUE GIRLS BASKETBALL STATISTICS, SCHEDULES, STANDINGS

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVERS

Lancaster Catholic 51, Solanco 31 — The Crusaders opened the game on a 29-12 run and picked up a game in the Section 4 race when Elco fell to Manheim Central. Lily Lehman hit three 3’s and popped in a season-high 15 points for Catholic, while Jenna Ehlers scored 7 points for the host Golden Mules.

Lampeter-Strasburg 55, Donegal 32 — The Pioneers improved to 4-1 in their last five games as Kiersten Hostetter (16 points) and Maggie Visniski (10 points) kick-started the offense, and L-S closed the game on a rip-roaring 17-2 run to subdue the host Indians. Victoria Burton bucketed 13 points for Donegal.

SECTION 5

Pequea Valley 60, Octorara 25 — The Braves bolted to a 32-8 lead at the half and never looked back as Shania Stoltzfus (13 points, three 3’s), Katie Stoltzfus (11 points, three 3’s) and Madison Clark (season-high 10 points) paced PV in the scoring column. It was a terrific bounce-back victory for the Braves, who fell at the buzzer at Middletown in a heart-breaking nonleague setback on Thursday. Ja’syah James bucketed a season-best 16 points for host Octorara.

NONLEAGUE

Garden Spot 50, Muhlenberg 32 — At 1-4 in their last five games, the Spartans needed a pick-me-up victory, and they got one on the road in Berks County. Erin Gonzalez (season-high 20 points) and Taylor Soehner (14 points) sparked the offense, and Garden Spot raced to a 35-20 halftime lead and sashayed past the host Muhls.

Also Friday, in a Section 3-4 crossover clash in Myerstown, Manheim Central junior Maddie Knier joined the 1,000-point club, and the Barons topped the host Raiders to remain alone in first place in the Section 3 race. Here’s the game story, plus some videos:

SATURDAY’S GAMES

SECTION 2

Elizabethtown at Ephrata, 1:30 p.m.

SECTION 3

Garden Spot at Lampeter-Strasburg 2:30 p.m.

SECTION 5

Columbia at Lancaster Country Day, 1 p.m. (LNP coverage)

NONLEAGUE

Lancaster Catholic vs. Trinity in Catholic Shootout at York Catholic, 12 p.m.

Antietam at Octorara, 1:30 p.m.

Penn Manor at Red Lion, 2:30 p.m.

Wilson at Hempfield, 2:30 p.m.

York Tech at Conestoga Valley, 2:30 p.m.

South Western at Donegal, 2:30 p.m.

Northern Lebanon at Pequea Valley, 5:30 p.m.

