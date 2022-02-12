The controversy over an alleged racial slur uttered at a Cedar Crest-McCaskey boys basketball game last week took a bizarre turn Friday.

A turn toward journeyman professional basketball player Thon Maker.

The incident in question occurred in the second quarter of a game at Cedar Crest’s gym Monday. Audio taken from a video camera mounted on a wall picked up what sounded like a spectator saying the “n-word,’’ apparently aimed at a McCaskey player as he jogged toward the bench, having been replaced in the game.

But on Friday night, Cornwall-Lebanon School District released this statement: “(Our) investigation has involved the independent questioning of spectators, a review of all camera video and audio footage from the game, and discussions with students who came forward once they became aware of the allegation. None of the students and spectators in attendance heard a racial slur being said. Students did acknowledge, however, that they were calling one of McCaskey’s student athletes Thon Maker. Thon Maker is a former NBA professional basketball player.”

Maker, 24, is a 7-foot athlete from Sudan who plays for the Long Island Nets in the NBA’s G (developmental) League.

The Milwaukee Bucks chose Maker with the 10th pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, and he has played in the NBA for the Bucks, Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Maker is about 9 inches taller than the tallest McCaskey player. Unlike every McCaskey player, his hair is so close-cropped that he appears nearly bald. The point of the reference, even beyond its obscurity, is unclear.

The statement from the district continued: “While this did not involve a racial slur, racial slurs or comments are never acceptable under any circumstances. Individuals should report them so that they may be addressed immediately.

“The use of social media often leads to a rush to judgment. Such hastily posted tweets or comments can inflame and create hostilities based on inaccurate information.

“It is important for fans and spectators to be positive and respectful towards student athletes in all competitions.

“Our High School respects McCaskey and has enjoyed the healthy competition for many years in the Lancaster-Lebanon League. We have been in communication with McCaskey High School and the School District of Lancaster. We will continue to work together to identify the path forward for the necessary healing needed for both communities.”

For its part, the McCaskey basketball program on Saturday posted a video to Twitter that included a one- or two-sentence message from each player.

Among them:

“I want to be welcomed in every community I go.”

“I promise to give respect, and I want it back.

“I want discipline everywhere I go.”

“I want fairness in all environments.”

“I bring a positive spirit, and I demand one back.”

“My hope is to raise awareness and that people follow me.”

Coach Freddy Ramos concluded the message:

“I’d like to thank our boys for their leadership, their patience, and the lessons that they teach us. I’d like to thank our school district and our community for the way that they support us.

“And I challenge our league, our neighboring schools, other leagues, other communities, to be the change, to drive the change, to educate, to teach, to monitor and to constantly check to make sure every environment that our children are in is safe, is inclusive and is equitable.’’