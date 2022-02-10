Cedar Crest High School has acknowledged, and is investigating, an incident in which a spectator used a racial slur, apparently aimed at a McCaskey player, during the school’s boys basketball game at home against McCaskey on Monday.

“The most frustrating part of it is, Cedar Crest has never been more diverse,’’ Rick Dissinger, the school’s athletic director, said Thursday.

“If this person thought they were attacking McCaskey, they were, but they were attacking our people, too. They were attacking everybody.’’

Audio of the slur — the “n-word,’’ yelled loud and clear — can be heard on video of the game shot by a camera mounted in Cedar Crest’s gym by Hudl, a national recruiting video and analysis service.

At the 4:09 mark of the second quarter, in a dead-ball situation, a McCaskey player is replaced on the floor by a teammate. The slur is heard as the player jogs to the bench. The clip was made public via Twitter.

“Yes, I heard things Monday night, faintly,” McCaskey coach Freddy Ramos said Thursday. “It’s not an isolated incident, and it’s not isolated to Cedar Crest.’’

Ramos said he was about to meet with his players to talk about Monday’s incident.

“My job is to advocate for our kids, and so much of it is about child safety,’’ he said. “I have to prepare my team to regularly walk into these situations.’’

Ramos said he has seen adults — spectators and game officials alike — notice slurs and insults and fail to react.

“What a great opportunity to become allies,’’ he said. “Instead, silence. Silence is empowerment.’’

Call for info

The video of Monday’s incident found its way to social media, and Cedar Crest responded on its athletic department Twitter feed: “CCHS Athletics is aware of an incident in which a spectator issued a racial slur toward an athlete at the McCaskey game. At no time is this behavior acceptable at Cedar Crest and we are investigating the incident. If you can help us identify this person, call 717-272-2033 x5958.’’

The phone number is for Dissinger’s office phone. He said that as of about 3:30 p.m. Thursday, he had not received any calls about the incident.

The camera is mounted on a wall about 10 feet above the bleachers on the same side of the court as the team’s benches. Dissinger said he’s been told the slur did not necessarily come from someone sitting relatively close to the camera.

He also said the only shreds of evidence so far have come from a study of the school’s own security cameras, which do not have audio but do have time-stamped footage, which has been studied to find moments of spectator reaction.

Dissinger said he has spoken to spectators who were in every section of the bleachers, including McCaskey fans and athletic director Jon Mitchell.

“Getting the facts will lead us to what we have to do next.’’ he said.

Dissinger, who has been a student, teacher, coach and administrator at Cedar Crest, said he does not recall a similar incident.

“The student (rooting) sections go back and forth with each other, and there are levels of that, from funny to maybe, occasionally crossing the line,’’ he said. “But racially … no, nothing sticks out.’’

The basketball season is over for both Cedar Crest and McCaskey.

The following appeared on the “Cedar Crest Hoops’’ Twitter feed Thursday (though it is unclear who wrote it): “It is my hope that we are able to identify the person(s) responsible for this so they will never be allowed to step foot in our gym again.

“First I would like to apologize to the @McCaskeyBball basketball program and their athletes who had to endure this disgusting behavior. These players have never shown anything but the utmost class and character whenever we have played them.

“I would also like to apologize to any other athlete who experienced this same type of behavior in our gym. This language and behavior is not acceptable ever, and will never be condoned by our program.”