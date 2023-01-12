It’s been a pretty amazing week for Cedar Crest’s girls basketball team.

On Tuesday, the Falcons gassed up the bus and headed to Manheim Township, where the Cedars fell behind 24-11 at the half and trailed by eight points heading into the fourth quarter before closing the game on a 19-10 blitz to stun the Blue Streaks 44-43.

On Thursday, Cedar Crest was again on the road, this time in Lancaster to take on upstart McCaskey, which is enjoying a resurgent season in Tornado Alley. The Red Tornado had a six-point lead over the Falcons midway through the fourth quarter, but couldn’t slam the door.

And for the second time this week, Cedar Crest rallied for a nifty victory.

Lizzie Lowe hit the go-ahead shot with 1:11 to play in overtime, and Susie Hoffman and Kaya Camasta iced the game at the foul line as the Falcons outlasted McCaskey 55-51 in OT in an instant-classic Lancaster-Lebanon League Section 1 thriller.

“It was definitely a whirlwind, with a lot of emotions,” Lowe said about Cedar Crest’s last two games. “It’s definitely been crazy. Considering our game Tuesday against Township, we know how to win at the end of a close game. So we didn’t quit. We believed in ourselves and we had confidence. One shot at a time. And we kept working at it.”

Here’s how the section standings look through Thursday’s games: Lebanon (5-0, 12-0) remained atop the leaderboard, getting two foul shots from Kailah Correa in the waning seconds to fend off Hempfield 52-50. Cedar Crest (4-1, 12-4) is alone in second place, with McCaskey (2-3, 10-6) and Manheim Township (2-3, 8-5) tied for the third spot.

Thursday, Cedar Crest and McCaskey were deadlocked at 21-21 at the half, and the Tornado took a 33-31 lead into the fourth quarter. And McCaskey had a 40-34 cushion with 5:35 to play in regulation when Johanna Mills (10 points) stuck back an offensive rebound, drew the foul and made the free throw.

But Kaila Francis (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Lowe (11 points, 11 rebounds) answered with big buckets for Cedar Crest, and the Falcons came all the way back for a 45-42 lead when Allison Metzgar (14 points) knocked down a 3-pointer with 2:31 to play in regulation. Undaunted, McCaskey’s Anisha Sepulveda canned a trey of her own on the Tornado’s ensuing trip and it was 45-45 with 2:16 left in regulation.

Cedar Crest gained a 47-45 advantage on Francis’ short jumper in the key with 1:51 left, but McCaskey knotted it up again when Samijah Myers banked in a jumper with 1:01 showing in regulation. Both teams had chances to take the lead in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter, but neither squad could cash in.

McCaskey got the quick jump in OT, with Sepulveda (14 points) hitting back-to-back transition layups and the Tornado were up 51-47. But McCaskey did not score the rest of the way. Camasta’s drive cut the Tornado’s lead to 51-50, and Lowe’s floater in the lane over McCaskey’s Keymara Myers (16 rebounds) gave the Falcons the lead for good, 52-51, with 1:11 left in OT.

“Chalk it up as a learning experience,” McCaskey coach Brian McCloud said. “Some things didn’t go our way, and some things we made. We didn’t do some things we were supposed to do at the end of the game. And it was a good game. It was back and forth and it was anybody’s game. We’ll learn from this.”

