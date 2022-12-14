Warwick fought the good fight.

But on this night, Cedar Crest threw a couple of too many haymakers.

Brooke Shutter scored 12 points, including a pair of game-changing, third-quarter 3-pointers, Allison Metzgar chipped in with 11 points, including a clutch buzzer-beater trey, and the Falcons feasted on 13 second-half turnovers on the way to a 43-36 nonleague win over the host Warriors on Wednesday in Lititz.

It was a perfect tuneup for Cedar Crest, which flexed its muscles and improved to 5-1 overall, while prepping for a much-anticipated Section 1 opener on Friday at Hempfield.

“We’re off to a decent start, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Cedar Crest coach Will Wenninger said. “We’re doing some different things this year, and we’ve only had 18 days of practice. It’s been a grind. We’ve had six games in 11 days. And now we go to Hempfield. When you have to play three games in four nights like this, we’ll have to find a way to bring the energy.”

Cedar Crest topped Twin Valley on Tuesday.

Warwick seized a 20-18 halftime lead Wednesday when Kayla Willis knocked down a wing 3-pointers just before the second-quarter horn. And it was a 22-22 game when when the Warriors’ Sam Shaak hit a pair of free throws just under a minute into the third quarter.

That’s when Cedar Crest pounced.

Turning up their pressure defense in the backcourt, the Falcons forced six third-quarter turnovers and cashed in at the other end. Metzgar had a transition layup, Lizzie Lowe had a stick-back bucket, and Shutter hit consecutive 3-pointers to cap Cedar Crest’s 10-0 blitz for a 32-22 lead with 2:47 to go in the third.

“I thought we defended really well there,” Wenninger said. “The kids played the game the right way.”

Undaunted — and continuing to throw jabs — Warwick countered with a 7-0 of run of its own; Bella Smithson (13 points, 13 rebounds) had a conventional three-point play and Shaak (16 points) had two buckets during the spree, and her jumper sliced Cedar Crest’s lead down to 32-29 late in the third.

But Metzgar got the last laugh, drilling a wing 3-pointer to beat the buzzer, restore order, and give the Falcons a 35-29 lead. Cedar Crest stretched its cushion to 41-29 when Lowe and Kaila Francis scored in the lane on back-to-back trips.

Warwick (2-4) made one last spirited run; Shaak splashed a 3-pointer, and Smithson’s rebound and bucket cut the Falcons’ lead to 43-34 with 1:18 to go. But Cedar Crest iced it.

“I viewed this game as a barometer in many ways,” Warwick coach Danny Cieniewicz said. “I know we didn’t win, but tonight was a barometer for if we can play with what I believe will be a playoff team, and that was answered. We had the lead at halftime. We gave up the run in the third quarter, but we fought right back and got back in the game. Going into section play (next Wednesday against Solanco) we have some things to fix. But for where we are, it could be worse.”

Warwick has had four players miss time with injuries already, and one of them could be on the shelf into the new year.

