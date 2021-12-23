Just three nonleague games on Wednesday’s L-L League girls basketball docket. Here’s the roundup …

Cocalico 47, Muhlenberg 32 — After a frustrating 0-4 start, the reigning Section 3 champs have now won two games in a row. Teagan Sahm (career-high 23 points, three 3’s) and Kiersten Shipton (15 points, three 3’s) sparked the offense, and the Eagles — 24 hours after knocking off Solanco in a league game for their first victory this season — had a 22-point second-quarter surge to earn a road win and build more momentum. No holiday tournament for Cocalico; the Eagles (2-4) return to action Jan. 3 with a nonleague tilt at Penn Manor, and they get back to Section 3 play Jan. 5 with a home date vs. Lampeter-Strasburg. FYI: Shipton has 36 points and eight 3's in Cocalico's last two games.

Cedar Crest 54, Reading 39 — This time, the Falcons left no doubt. After three gut-punch setbacks in a row, Cedar Crest opened the game on an 18-2 spree and never looked back, cruising past the host Red Knights. Sarah Batra (season-high 20 points) and Mallory Deiderick (11 points) keyed the Falcons, who had fourth-quarter leads last Friday vs. Hempfield, last Saturday vs. Palmyra, and Tuesday vs Penn Manor, only to lose all three games. Cedar Crest (3-3) got back on track against Reading. Up next for the Falcons is a date vs. Twin Valley in Lower Dauphin’s holiday tourney on Dec. 29.

Dallastown 58, Donegal 16 — The host Wildcats opened up some breathing room with 17-2 third-quarter blitz, and Dallastown outscored the Indians 25-5 overall in the second half to pick up the victory. Sophia Floyd popped in 6 points for Donegal. The Indians (1-6) return to the court Dec. 29 vs. reigning L-L League champ and undefeated Hempfield in the first round of York Suburban’s holiday tourney. Host YS takes on a third L-L League squad — Manheim Central — in the other first-rounder.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

NONLEAGUE

Northern Lebanon at Susquenita, 7 p.m.

Red Lion at Warwick 7 p.m.

Pequea Valley at Solanco, 7:30 p.m.

Penn Manor at Columbia, 7:30 p.m. (LNP coverage)

