His team up four points with under two minutes left, Cedar Crest sharpshooter J’Veon Reyes-Vega hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the game out of reach in an eventual hard-fought 61-51 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One boys basketball win at McCaskey on Tuesday night.

“At that point I’m just trying to win this game and get back on defense,” Reyes-Vega said afterward when asked about the 3-pointers. “Coach told me to keep my head in the game.”

With the win, Cedar Crest (7-3 league, 13-8 overall) finished the league regular season as the L-L Section One runner-up and in doing so locked up a league playoff berth, and likely a District Three Class 6A playoff berth.

Meanwhile, on Senior Night at McCaskey, eleven Red Tornado seniors more than likely played their final game seeing as how the loss knocked them out of the league playoffs, in addition to not doing any favors to the team’s District 3-6A power rating. McCaskey (6-4, 11-11) entered the night at No. 13 in the power ratings. The top 12 teams qualify for the District 3-6A bracket.

The game featured 11 lead changes. And Cedar Crest sitting in a 2-3 zone on defense most of the way.

“They (McCaskey) do such a great job of getting into the paint and scoring in the paint,” Cedar Crest coach Tommy Smith said. “We wanted to keep them outside of the paint (by employing the 2-3 zone).”

The strategy proved effective if McCaskey’s three free-throw attempts is an indication. Forced outside, McCaskey hit just three of 16 attempts beyond the arc. The Tornado were also without leading-scorer De’Shaun McFadden, who was in a walking boot.

McCaskey led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter. Cedar Crest led 19-18 at halftime. McCaskey took a 38-37 lead into the final frame, where Cedar Crest later used a 7-0 run to go up 44-40 with 5:43 left.

McCaskey was paced by seniors Jon Byrd (four points, six rebounds, six steals, five assists), Eric Centeno (13 points, four rebounds, three steals) and Elias Garcia (11 points).

Reyes-Vega (20 points) and Fernando Marquez (13 points, 10 rebounds) supplied most of the scoring for the Falcons while teammates like Owen Chernich (six points, eight rebounds, four steals) and Aiden Schomp (eight points, five rebounds, three blocks) filled up on the intangibles not in the scorebook.

“That’s our style of basketball,” Smith said of the team effort to win. “We don’t care about the scoreboard. Just so we score. We want to take the right shots. We talked a lot tonight of doing whatever it takes to win.”

If McCaskey’s season proves to be done, then perhaps the Red Tornado can take solace in going down to the wire with the top two teams in Section One in its final two games - Section One champ Hempfield escaped with a 74-71 win at McCaskey exactly a week earlier.

On the other side, Cedar Crest finished its regular season with seven-straight wins after a blowout loss to Hempfield.

“Our backs were against the wall,” Smith said of the loss to Hempfield. “And we really responded. They get an extra season.”

BOX SCORE