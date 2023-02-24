The Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference has weighed in with its girls basketball all-star selections from the 2022-23 season.
Here are the honorees:
FIRST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Nia Martin, Veritas Academy
Amaya Goff, Veritas Academy
Brittany Laird, Lititz Christian
Linda Brown, Christian School of York
Rylie Bell, Christian School of York
Bethany Thompson, High Point Baptist
Desiree Smucker, Linville Hill Christian
Faith Riviello, Conestoga Christian
Elena Esh, Linville Hill Christian
Amrah Amir, Coventry Christian
Hannah Costa, Harrisburg Christian
Naomi Footitt, West Shore Christian
Noah Vrbicek, Covenant Christian
Alivia Rutt, Mount Calvary Christian
HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STARS
Faith Urenovitch, Lancaster County Christian
Tirzah Miller, Christian School of York
Caroline Hostetter, Dayspring Christian Academy
Abrielle Fisher, Linville Hill Christian
Kendra Rivera, Alliance Christian
Courtney Good, Linville Hill Christian
Kylie Masters, Mount Calvary Christian
Miracle Hershey, New Covenant Christian
Kaylee Barnes, Mount Calvary Christian
