girlsccachoops021723-11.jpg
Buy Now

Linville Hill's Elena Esh(3) shoots during the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference Championship game at Lancaster Bible College's Horst Athletic Center, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

 Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent

The Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference has weighed in with its girls basketball all-star selections from the 2022-23 season.

L-L Basketball Roundtable 2023: League championship recaps, District 3 outlook [video]

Here are the honorees:

FIRST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Nia Martin, Veritas Academy

Amaya Goff, Veritas Academy

Brittany Laird, Lititz Christian

Linda Brown, Christian School of York

Rylie Bell, Christian School of York

Bethany Thompson, High Point Baptist

Desiree Smucker, Linville Hill Christian

Faith Riviello, Conestoga Christian

Elena Esh, Linville Hill Christian

Amrah Amir, Coventry Christian

Hannah Costa, Harrisburg Christian

Naomi Footitt, West Shore Christian

Noah Vrbicek, Covenant Christian

Alivia Rutt, Mount Calvary Christian

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STARS

Faith Urenovitch, Lancaster County Christian

Tirzah Miller, Christian School of York

Caroline Hostetter, Dayspring Christian Academy

Abrielle Fisher, Linville Hill Christian

Kendra Rivera, Alliance Christian

Courtney Good, Linville Hill Christian

Kylie Masters, Mount Calvary Christian

Miracle Hershey, New Covenant Christian

Kaylee Barnes, Mount Calvary Christian

Veritas Academy takes a leap of faith and finds success in girls basketball
Linville Hill girls basketball has gone from hard times to a No. 1 district ranking
From worst to first: Linville Hill Christian captures CCAC girls basketball championship
Alivia Rutt and Mount Calvary travel full speed into the District 3 Class 1A girls basketball semifinals
Top-seeded Linville Hill Christian girls knock off Harrisburg Academy, earn spot in District 3 Class 1A semifinals

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP girls basketball coverage

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags