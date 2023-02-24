The Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference has weighed in with its girls basketball all-star selections from the 2022-23 season.

Here are the honorees:

FIRST-TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Nia Martin, Veritas Academy

Amaya Goff, Veritas Academy

Brittany Laird, Lititz Christian

Linda Brown, Christian School of York

Rylie Bell, Christian School of York

Bethany Thompson, High Point Baptist

Desiree Smucker, Linville Hill Christian

Faith Riviello, Conestoga Christian

Elena Esh, Linville Hill Christian

Amrah Amir, Coventry Christian

Hannah Costa, Harrisburg Christian

Naomi Footitt, West Shore Christian

Noah Vrbicek, Covenant Christian

Alivia Rutt, Mount Calvary Christian

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-STARS

Faith Urenovitch, Lancaster County Christian

Tirzah Miller, Christian School of York

Caroline Hostetter, Dayspring Christian Academy

Abrielle Fisher, Linville Hill Christian

Kendra Rivera, Alliance Christian

Courtney Good, Linville Hill Christian

Kylie Masters, Mount Calvary Christian

Miracle Hershey, New Covenant Christian

Kaylee Barnes, Mount Calvary Christian

