The Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference has weighed in with its girls basketball all-star selections from the 2022-23 season.
Here are the honorees:
Central Division First Team
Cole Ployd – Dayspring Christian Academy
John Spead – Veritas Academy
Austin Myers – Dayspring Christian Academy
Manny Pinni – Lancaster County Christian
Luke Richardson - Lancaster County Christian
Honorable Mention
Josiah Lapp – Lititz Christian School
Miracle Johnsons – Dayspring Christian Academy
Jeremiah Loyer – Christian School of York
East Division First Team
Ayden Wise- Alliance Christian School District
Drew Hoffman- High Point
Dan King- Linville Hill Christian School
Joseph Ochieng- Coventry Christian School
Tim Fisher- Linville Hill Christian School
Honorable Mention
Matt Lapp- Linville Christian School
Paul Hurst- Conestoga Christian School
Stephen Smucker- Linville Christian School
West Division First Team:
Avery Kopcha- Mt Calvary Christian School
Ben Hartman- New Covenant Christian School
Reagan Mummau 15 - Mt Calvary Christian School
Stephen Bogovic- Harrisburg Christian School
Seth Lehman- West Shore Christian Academy
Honorable Mention
Jack Stansbury- Covenant Christian Academy
Brett Taylor – Mt Calvary Christian School
Colson Hess- New Covenant Christian School