The Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference has weighed in with its girls basketball all-star selections from the 2022-23 season.

Here are the honorees:

Central Division First Team

Cole Ployd – Dayspring Christian Academy

John Spead – Veritas Academy

Austin Myers – Dayspring Christian Academy

Manny Pinni – Lancaster County Christian

Luke Richardson - Lancaster County Christian

Honorable Mention

Josiah Lapp – Lititz Christian School

Miracle Johnsons – Dayspring Christian Academy

Jeremiah Loyer – Christian School of York

East Division First Team

Ayden Wise- Alliance Christian School District

Drew Hoffman- High Point

Dan King- Linville Hill Christian School

Joseph Ochieng- Coventry Christian School

Tim Fisher- Linville Hill Christian School

Honorable Mention

Matt Lapp- Linville Christian School

Paul Hurst- Conestoga Christian School

Stephen Smucker- Linville Christian School

West Division First Team:

Avery Kopcha- Mt Calvary Christian School

Ben Hartman- New Covenant Christian School

Reagan Mummau 15 - Mt Calvary Christian School

Stephen Bogovic- Harrisburg Christian School

Seth Lehman- West Shore Christian Academy

Honorable Mention

Jack Stansbury- Covenant Christian Academy

Brett Taylor – Mt Calvary Christian School

Colson Hess- New Covenant Christian School