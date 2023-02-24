ccachoops021723-14.jpg
Buy Now

Linville Hill's senior Tim Fisher(25) dribbles the ball near Mount Calvary senior Brett Taylor(3) during the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference Championship game at Lancaster Bible College's Horst Athletic Center, Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.

 Connor Hollinger | LNP Correspondent

The Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference has weighed in with its girls basketball all-star selections from the 2022-23 season.

Here are the honorees:

Central Division First Team 

Cole Ployd – Dayspring Christian Academy

John Spead – Veritas Academy

Austin Myers – Dayspring Christian Academy

Manny Pinni – Lancaster County Christian

Luke Richardson - Lancaster County Christian

Honorable Mention

Josiah Lapp – Lititz Christian School

Miracle Johnsons – Dayspring Christian Academy

Jeremiah Loyer – Christian School of York

East Division First Team

Ayden Wise- Alliance Christian School District

Drew Hoffman- High Point

Dan King- Linville Hill Christian School

Joseph Ochieng- Coventry Christian School

Tim Fisher- Linville Hill Christian School

Honorable Mention

Matt Lapp- Linville Christian School

Paul Hurst- Conestoga Christian School

Stephen Smucker- Linville Christian School

West Division First Team:

Avery Kopcha- Mt Calvary Christian School

Ben Hartman- New Covenant Christian School

Reagan Mummau 15 - Mt Calvary Christian School

Stephen Bogovic- Harrisburg Christian School

Seth Lehman- West Shore Christian Academy

Honorable Mention

Jack Stansbury- Covenant Christian Academy

Brett Taylor – Mt Calvary Christian School

Colson Hess- New Covenant Christian School

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags