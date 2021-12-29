Central Bucks West is a girls basketball heavyweight.

The Bucks, who call the Suburban One League in District 1 home, gassed up the bus and spent the last couple of days in Lancaster, playing in Lancaster Catholic’s holiday tournament.

CB West could have stayed home in the Doylestown area and found any number of nonleague foes to take on over the holidays. But the last couple of years, coach Zach Sibel and his squad have come here to get a shot at Catholic.

Wednesday night, the Bucks bucked the Crusaders.

Jefferson University recruit Emily Spratt scored 18 points, and CB West survived Catholic’s first-half punch and rallied for a 55-44 victory to win the Crusaders’ holiday tourney.

“I’ll be honest,” Sibel said, taking a look around Catholic’s vintage gym. “There are very few places that we play that are tougher than this place. We know that coming in. But this is a game we circled. When you sign up for this tournament, you have your eyes on the prize.”

Wednesday, Catholic had a 20-11 lead midway through the second quarter on Mary Bolesky’s 3-pointer, and the Crusaders absorbed the Bucks’ 16-8 run to end the first half and held a slim 28-27 lead at the half.

That’s when CB West found another gear. Catholic’s last lead was 31-29 on Bolesky’s wing trey on the second trip of the third quarter. After that, the Bucks put their foot down. Gabi Senior’s conventional three-point play put CB West (8-1) ahead for good, 34-31, with 4:12 to go in the third, and the Bucks never gave it up.

Spratt’s run-out layup beat the third-quarter horn and CB West was up 42-35, and the Bucks went 11-0 early in the fourth quarter to slam the door. Spratt, a Jefferson University recruit, and Alexis Castro had three-point plays during the spree; Castro’s bucket and free throw capped CB West’s 11-0 spurt for a 48-35 cushion and the Bucks slipped it into fourth gear.

“It’s our seventh game of the year, and of course we want to win,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “And I thought we had a really good game plan that we executed well in the first half. The second half we got a little bit tired, and that surely didn’t help us. CB West kind of handled our pressure and kept the pressure on us on the offensive end.”

Twice Catholic cut CB West’s lead under 10, including 48-39 with 3:25 to go on Lily Lehman’s free throws. Later, Lehman splashed a late 3-ball for a 51-42 deficit, but the Bucks closed it out.

“This will prepare us for what we want to do when we get into February and hopefully March,” Detz said. “We’re going to see teams that are stronger and quicker than us, and we’re going to have to make adjustments and try and figure out what’s going to work.”

Bolesky, just back off an ankle injury, bucketed 19 points for Catholic, including back-to-back transition layups early in the second quarter, the latter giving the Crusaders (5-2) a 17-8 lead. But CB West out-rebounded Catholic 27-24, and the Bucks survived the Crusaders’ onslaught of traps and full-court looks with just nine turnovers.

“I’m incredibly proud of how we responded because Lancaster Catholic is a team that throws a ton of punches, and they don’t go away,” Sibel said. “I was impressed with how we handled ourselves. Toughness. And I told our girls that you’re not going to find more team with the kind of toughness like (Catholic).”

In Wednesday’s consolation game:

Ephrata 65, Lancaster Mennonite 25: A pair of L-L League squads squared off for third place, and the Mountaineers cruised behind Jasmine Griffin, who poured in 23 points to lead the charge. Brynn Adams chipped in with 16 points — 12 during the Mounts’ 26-8 second-quarter blitz — and Ephrata (3-5) built a cozy 41-17 lead at the break and never looked back. Rebecca Lane scored 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds for Mennonite (1-5).

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77