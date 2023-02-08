Camden Hurst lost so much over the past two months. Sixteen games, hundreds of points and memories that can never be recaptured.

As the regular season sped toward the playoffs, what Lancaster Mennonite’s All-State guard had left was this night. His Senior Night. A chance to get some of it back.

“I was looking forward to this all year,” said Hurst, who suffered a broken hand in early December. “I saw my guys battle without me. This was my goal. It’s what pushed me through all of that.”

Mennonite knocked off Columbia 73-46 at home in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Four boys basketball game Wednesday.

It was a stunning reversal from when these teams collided 18 days ago. Columbia won that meeting by 25 points. The mercy rule was implemented in both encounters. The roles were reversed.

“I will not say I envisioned us flipping the story on them,” Mennonite coach Seth Buckwalter said. “I was hoping it would be a tight contest that we could pull out at the end. Some nights it’s just all going for you.”

Mennonite (7-1 L-L, 14-7) and Columbia (7-1, 19-3) finished tied atop the section standings. The Crimson Tide had its seven-game winning streak snapped.

It was a restless morning and afternoon for Hurst as he anticipated his final regular-season home game. The senior found it difficult to focus on anything else.

“There was a lot of pressure,” Hurst said. “I was thinking about it all day. School work was nonexistent. I was zoning out in class. We were excited. We knew we could win if we played well as a team.”

How much difference can one player make? It’s impossible to quantify. Hurst didn’t create the 52-point swing in the two outcomes by himself. But his presence was the biggest change.

Motivation. Emotion. Pride. Mennonite carried all of those intangibles into the rematch.

“There was a missing piece that was back in the puzzle,” Buckwalter said. “We still have some other missing pieces that are out with injuries. He’s a big piece. The guys felt more confident.”

Hurst scored the first two baskets, a jumper from the foul line and a slashing, left-handed layup, to spark Mennonite on a 13-2 opening run. Columbia recovered and chipped away. The Tide trailed by three at halftime.

Mennonite took control in the third quarter. The Blazers scored 28 points in 7:10 and stretched the lead to 23. It was over.

Savier Sumrall made 12 of his 15 shots and scored 30 points to lead Mennonite. Eleven of those points came in the second quarter, when starters Camden and Chase Hurst and David Weaver each had three fouls.

“He’s a heady player and he always has been,” Buckwalter said of Sumrall. “He held us together in the first half when everyone was in foul trouble. He was the one. He’s a leader and he’s appreciated.”

Weaver, a 6-foot-6 center who’s a big matchup problem for undersized Columbia, delivered 9 points and 18 rebounds.

Hurst was out of the lineup from Dec. 3 through Feb. 2 after he was injured during practice. The 6-2 guard returned to score 14 points against Lancaster Country Day last week. He poured in 13 against Columbia.

“Cam is a huge part of our team,” Weaver said. “He’s always great to have on the court. He brings our energy up. He makes our whole game better.”

Hurst was the last Mennonite player to reach the locker room. His teammates were waiting for him.

The senior was greeted with a burst of cheers as he opened the door. It was time to forget about what was lost and think about what could be ahead. The best part of the season remains.

“We’re going to go on a run here,” Hurst said. “We’re going to make it special.”

Whatever happens next, Hurst will always have this night. It’s one he’ll never forget.